Geneva Chamber brings Christmas cheer during this pandemic holiday

Yes, 2020 has been challenging. Let’s be honest, it has been more than challenging, it has not nearly lived up to the expectations we all had on Jan. 1.

However, Genevans and surrounding communities have been giant supporters of each other. Giant supporters of businesses, frontline workers, essential workers and first responders. As far as I can determine, each of you should be on Santa’s NICE list this year!

Understandably, holiday spirit is hard to muster up this year. Let the Geneva Chamber help. Drive by the courthouse lawn and delight in the light show. A little “Winter Wonderland” on your radio playing will set the mood.

Safety first for visiting Santa. We need to make sure he is healthy for his big night. The jolly old elf will be on the carriage, traveling down Third Street, 10 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, through Dec. 20. After that he will be seeing visitors at, appropriately enough, the Geneva Visitor Center. To avoid crowds and gatherings, you can tell Santa your wishes by reservation only. If spots are still available, make yours at genevachamber.com. Make sure you wear your mask!

Carolers and musicians will be strolling Dec. 12-13 around Geneva. While you can’t gather and sing with them, we hope you will enjoy their melodic voices in the crisp air, and even hum a little “Deck the Hall.”

Don’t forget our shops are still open, with capacity caps. Ordering online and curbside pick-up are also options. Restaurants are still cooking up delicious meals to go or sit outside at one of their cozy created areas.

Still looking for a gift? There is always the trusted gift card. Whether it is to a local business or you choose to purchase Geneva gift certificates, this is the gift that is never too big or too small...the perfect fit indeed.

‘Twas weeks before Christmas, and throughout the town.

The Chamber was providing festive cheer all around.

Santa was there and a light show too.

Hoping to lift holiday spirit for you.

Geneva, you have it in you, stay positive a little longer.

Because we are all going into 2021 a whole lot stronger.

The Geneva Chamber, with support of our sponsors, is thrilled to be able to bring some magic to Geneva this season. Happy Holidays from all of us and we look forward to a 2021 full of cheer, festivals and fun!