September 19, 2023
Suburban News
Jewelry valued at $7,600 stolen from house in Downers Grove: police

By Shaw Local News Network
police tape

DOWNERS GROVE - Jewelry valued at about $7,600, including diamonds, emeralds and sapphire, reportedly were stolen Nov. 20 from a house in Downers Grove.

Homeowners told police they were out from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Nov. 20 and returned home to find the front door open. Nothing appeared to be out of place, missing or disturbed, according to a Downers Grove Police Department report.

The following day, one of the homeowners found photos on the floor of the master bedroom hat had been stored in jewelry cabinet, which also was missing, the report said.

A class ring and numerous pieces of jewelry reportedly were missing. Pry marks on the front double doors were later discovered, police said.

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois