Batavia schools to switch to all remote learning Thursday

BATAVIA – Batavia Public Schools will be going to a fully-remote learning model beginning tomorrow.

The district made the announcement at its Nov. 17 meeting, following most Kane County school districts that are also temporarily pausing the hybrid learning model.

The Kane County Health Department recently announced its recommendation for schools to take an “adaptive pause” for at least two weeks. St. Charles, Geneva and Kaneland have all announced they will switch to all remote learning, based on the health department’s recommendation.

The earliest BPS might return could be Dec. 7, if the KCHD says it’s safe to do so.

“When it’s safe to come back, that’s when we’ll come back,” Superintendent Lisa Hichens said at the school board meeting on Nov. 17.

In a recent press release, Kane County Health Dept. Executive Director Barbara Jeffers cites the positivity rate for COVID-19 is 16.7%, based on data for the week ending Nov. 7.

The move also comes on the heels of Gov. JB Pritzker’s announcement that the state is returning to Tier Three mitigations under its Restore Illinois Plan on Friday, which includes guidance that schools revert to fully remote learning.

“We are doing this because it is the recommendation of the Kane County Health Department,” Hichens said. “You’ve heard us say that schools are safe for students, and the health department agrees, however, we can’t turn a blind eye to what’s happening in the community. And, there is something that schools can do that could help.”

Hichens also cited challenges pertaining to rising hospitalizations and testing as part of the rationale to pause in-person learning. Hichens discussed emerging staffing challenges given a spike in quarantines.

“Given the spike that we’re seeing right now in quarantines in our school, it is hard to staff. the two week pause is coming at a good time for us, so hopefully some of those staff members can get through their quarantine,” Hichens said.

The board also unanimously approved the 2020 tax levy. Based on assumptions equalized assessed values for the district increases 3% and about $5.5 million in new construction, the levy is increasing by 4.85% over last year’s extension.

“Folks will see that and they’ll say: ‘Wow, they’re asking for 4.9% in new taxes,” Chief Financial Officer Tony Inglese explained. “Well, that’s the formal ask; that’s what we’re putting on the form. But, that isn’t anywhere near what we think we’re going to actually receive. We just want to make sure that we can capture whatever new construction is available in case my estimate is wrong.”

“The good news, is, to tax payers: Whether we ask for 5% or more, generally speaking, it doesn’t change, necessarily, what the individual tax payer is going to pay,” Inglese continued.

Inglese projects the district will get close to the Consumer Price Index rate of 2.3%. For a home owner with a median home value of $306,000, it would bring an approximate $138 tax increase from last year’s levy, to $5,965.

“Which, isn’t trivial,” Inglese said. “But, it isn’t as bad as it certainly has been in year’s past. It’s important for us that we continue to do this approach to our taxes; Primarily due to the fact there’s a lot of uncertainties for us.”