Here's a look at COVID cases in students, staff at Kane County school districts

Students at St. Charles East High School are dismissed for the day after the first day of in-school learning for the 2020-21 school year on Oct. 20. (Sandy Bressner)

Kane County school districts are providing COVID-19 case information among students and staff members that are updated weekly on district dashboards. Each dashboard reports active cases, cumulative student cases, cumulative staff cases and total number of cases in the district since the beginning of the school year.

Batavia Public School District 101

According to the most recent data available on restore.bps101.net, Batavia has seen a total of 72 cases in students and 18 in staff members, for a total of 90 since the end of August.

Currently, there are 29 active cases at Batavia High School. There have been 36 cumulative student cases and 1 staff case for a total of 37. Rotolo Middle School has 14 cumulative cases, which includes five active cases.

Alice Gustafson Elementary School has the highest number of cases among the elementary schools, with 10 cases among students and four among staff members. In total, there have been 36 cases in students among all of the district’s five elementary schools.

In an email, a district spokeswoman said there are no plans to switch to all-remote learning at this time.

Geneva School District 304

According to dashboard data updated on Nov. 6, Geneva has had 97 cumulative cases among students and staff since the beginning of the school year. Geneva High School has 30 cases, but that doesn’t include the 13 new cases at the school reported Nov. 9 in a letter from Principal Tom Rogers.

Geneva Middle School North has seen 13 cases among students and staff, while Geneva Middle School South has seen 11 cases among students and staff. Of the district’s six elementary schools, which have seen a total of 37 cases among students and staff, Mill Creek Elementary has had the most cases, with nine.

In a letter sent to families on Nov. 9, Superintendent Kent Mutchler said that the district has no plans as of now to switch to fully remote learning.

Kaneland School District 302

Among the districts in the TriCities area, Kaneland has the fewest number of cases in both students and staff.

According to the COVID-19 dashboard, the district has had 40 cumulative cases among students and staff since August, which includes 10 active cases. The school with the most cases is Kaneland Harter Middle School, which has had 10 total. There have been eight total cases in staff members across all district buildings and seven in Kaneland High School.

Superintendent Todd Leden said at the Nov. 9 school board meeting that the district will continue with the hybrid learning model currently in place.

St. Charles District 303

St. Charles, being the largest district is the TriCities area, has had the most cases, with a cumulative total of 146 cases in students and 40 in staff since Aug. 19.

St. Charles North High School has had the most cases of any of the district’s schools with 39 cumulative cases among staff and students, which includes 27 active cases, according to the dashboard updated on Nov. 9. St. Charles East High School has 19 cumulative cases among students and staff, which includes the current 14 active cases.

Thompson Middle School has had 22 cumulative cases, which includes five active cases. Wredling Middle School has had 23 cumulative cases, which includes nine active cases. The majority of the middle schools’ cumulative cases have been in students.

Among the district’s 12 lower-grade schools, which includes Davis Primary and Fox Ridge Early Childhood, Wasco Elementary has had the highest number of student cases at 12, followed by Ferson Creek Elementary with 11.

The district plans to remain with the current hybrid plan, according to communication by the district on Nov. 5.

The Kane County Health Department has indicated that the virus is being primarily transmitted outside of schools, and as of now, there is no indication that spread is occurring inside school buildings.