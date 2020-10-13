February 27, 2024
News - McHenry County
News - McHenry County

Recognize your Fall Athlete with a photo in the Fall Sports Gallery

By Shaw Local News Network
Fall sports photo gallery 2020 (Shaw Local News Network)

Honor your athlete with a photo and message in the Northwest Herald Fall Sports Gallery 2020. Athletes can be from any of these three categories: High School, College or Rec. And, make sure to add some words of congratulations or encouragement!

While we understand that this year, some prep sports have been moved to Spring 2021, we wanted to honor those athletes that traditionally play in the Fall.

Thanks to our sponsors: Ortho Illinois Walk-In Injury Express and Adams Auto Body and Service Center

Click here to upload your athlete photo. ]

