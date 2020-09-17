Sterling, Rock Falls duo arrested, charged in connection with Sterling Furniture burglary

STERLING – Authorities arrested and charged two men Thursday with criminal felony burglary charges in connection with a pair of break-ins they say the duo committed earlier this month.

Thomas E. Dugger Sr., 50, of Rock Falls, and Dakota L.G. Bottoms, 25, of Sterling, are each facing two counts of burglary and one count of criminal trespassing to a residence, according to a Sterling Police Department news release.

Investigators say Dugger and Bottoms broke into a Sterling residence on Saturday, and broke into Sterling Furniture, 3606 East Lincolnway, on Sept. 1.

Police had previously reported that the business was burglarized in the early morning, and that items were removed. They have not disclosed the value of the items.

Court records show that Dugger has a history of criminal felony convictions, including drug manufacturing, delivery and possession.

He is also currently facing one count of delivery of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine, stemming from a February incident.

Each burglary charge, a Class 2 Felony, carries a punishment of three to seven years in prison, and a fine of up to $25,000.

Each trespassing charge, a Class A Misdemeanor, is punishable of up to one year in prison.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending, the release said.

Both Dugger and Bottoms are being held in Whiteside County Jail in lieu of bond.