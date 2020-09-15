Westmont police investigating attempt to grab teen’s backpack in Ty Warner Park

WESTMONT - Westmont police are investigating a Monday night incident in a which an unidentifed man reportedly attempted to grab a teenager’s backpack at Ty Warner Park.

Police at about 9:08 p.m. responded to the 800 block of Blackhawk Drive for a delayed report of a suspect that followed and grabbed a juvenile walking through the park. The juvenile was able to break free and flee the area, police said.

The male suspect was described as in his mid 20s to mid 30s, approximately 6 feet tall, average build, dark hair, wearing light colored pants, a dark hooded sweatshirt and dirty gym shoes.

Police checked the park and surrounding area but were unable to locate anyone matching the description. No injuries were reported. Police have increased patrol in the area.

Anyone with information regarding this crime can contact the Westmont Police Department anonymously by calling the crime tip hotline at 630-981-6310 or by sending an email to chiefofpolice@westmont.il.gov. Any information may prove to be useful no matter how insignificant it might seem.