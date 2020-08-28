Campton Hills coffee shop put on notice by Kane County Health Department for no-mask policy

Luau Coffee in Campton Hills has been put on notice by the Kane County Health Department for its no-mask policy. (Eric Schelkopf)

CAMPTON HILLS – Luau Coffee in Campton Hills has been put on notice by the Kane County Health Department for its no-mask policy.

"On Tuesday, we issued them a notice of non-compliance for not being in compliance with the current guidelines regarding masks," Michael Isaacson, assistant director of community health for the Kane County Health Department, said on Friday.

Face coverings combined with other preventive measures, such as frequent hand-washing and social distancing, help slow the spread of coronavirus. Luau Coffee has a no-mask policy.

Hand-written signs posted on the front and back of the business state: “Notice – This is a mask-free environment. Enter at your own risk.” Luau Coffee owner owner Neal Anderson could not be reached for comment about the notice.

Earlier this month, Gov. JB Pritzker issued an order requiring businesses, schools and day care facilities to make “reasonable efforts” to ensure that patrons and employees wear face coverings when they cannot maintain a six-foot distance from others.

Reasonable efforts can include such things as posting signage that state face coverings are required, giving verbal warnings to customers to wear face coverings, offering a mask to patrons and asking customers to leave if they refuse.

Under the new rules, businesses found to be out of compliance will first be given a written warning. A second offense can result in having some or all of their patrons leave the premises as needed to comply with health guidelines. If businesses refuse to comply after that, they can receive a class A misdemeanor notice and be subject to a fine ranging from $75 to $2,500.

In addition, new state guidelines require those in a bar or restaurant to wear a face mask or face covering while interacting with wait staff, food service workers or other employees.

"Face coverings must be worn over the nose and mouth when patrons are approached and served by staff, including but not limited to when employees take patrons' orders, deliver food and beverages, and service tables," the guidelines state.

Isaacson said the health department tries to work with businesses in order to achieve compliance.

“We don’t want to be shutting places down,” he said. “We’re still in the process of working with them right now to get them into compliance. Our goal is to work with people to explain to them the importance of protecting not only their workers, but also their customers, and hopefully getting voluntary compliance.”