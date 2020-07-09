Sauk Valley area police reports for Friday, July 10, 2020

Sterling Police

Alisha M. Swanson, 18, of Rock Falls; 12:29 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of 19th Street; failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

Dixon Police

David P. Vail, 50, of Dixon, 10 p.m. Wednesday at Heritage Crossing, open alcohol container.

Lee County Sheriff

Derek R. Benevento, 22, of Sterling; 10:54 a.m. Wednesday; failure to pay or appear, posted $3,000.

Cain L. Fullmer, 21, of Rock Falls; 12:44 p.m. Thursday; failure to appear, on a petition to revoke in a possession of a controlled substance case; taken to Lee County Jail on $10,000 bond.

State Police

Micah C. Galvin, 25, of Sterling;12:31 a.m. Wednesday at Lincolnway and Anne Street, Sterling; DUI alcohol, speeding, and illegal transportation of alcohol; issued I-bond