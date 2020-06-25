Will County Board member apologizes for vote on LGBTQ Pride Month

A Will County Board member apologized for abstaining from a vote on a proclamation recognizing June as LGBTQ Pride Month.

Ken Harris, D-Bolingbrook, abstained from the vote on the proclamation at last week’s County Board meeting. The proclamation came about because of Pride Month, meant to celebrate lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer rights. Pride Month takes place in June to commemorate the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in New York City during which LGBTQ residents clashed with law enforcement over discriminatory practices.

The proclamation passed with 16 “yes” votes, two “no” votes and seven abstentions. Harris was the sole Democrat to abstain from voting. Republicans Judy Ogalla and Steve Balich were the only board members to vote against the proclamation.

On Wednesday, during a separate county board committee meeting, Harris expressed regret for his vote.

“I have failed to be mindful to a portion of the community and I apologize,” he said.

Harris added that his vote was based on “external factors that should have in no way affected my vote.” He conceded that his “misjudgment” hurt people in his district.

When asked about the “external factors” which affected his vote, Harris said he “couldn’t really pinpoint the exact reason.”

He also said he had been in communication with members of Bolingbrook Pride, an organization that pushes for visibility and acceptance of LGBTQ people.

Allaina Humphreys, a Bolingbrook Pride board member, said the group was surprised by Harris’ vote because it seemed “unlike” him. She said group members had a Zoom call with Harris on Monday to discuss his vote.

Humphrey complimented Harris for his responsiveness and said he was open to talking with them.

Harris said he had other issues on his mind during the vote, according to Humphreys, and he was not totally informed on what the proclamation was about. After he had more information, Harris apologized and told the group if he could change is vote, he would “do so with a resounding yes.”