Coroner: Crest Hill man’s body recovered from Des Plaines River

The body of a Crest Hill man was recovered from the Des Plaines River, according to the Will County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner’s office reported the death of 49-year-old William Madera, who was pronounced deceased at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at 724 Railroad St. in Joliet, which is south of the Interstate 80 bridge that passes over the Des Plaines River. The address is also the location of the Joliet Boat Store.

The Joliet Police Department is investigating Madera’s death, the coroner’s office said.

About 10:20 a.m. Thursday, Joliet police responded to the 700 block of Railroad Street after receiving a report of a deceased man in the river, police said. The Joliet Fire Department also responded to the scene and recovered Madera's body.

An autopsy was scheduled for Friday.

“The final cause and manner of death will be determined at a later date pending the outcome of police, autopsy and toxicology reports,” the coroner’s office said.

Anyone with information on Madera's death should call detective James Sinnott at 815-724-3025.

Joliet police Officer Olin Torkelson said a news release about Madera’s death was all he could provide when asked about the physical condition of Madera’s body, if his death was suspicious or a possible homicide, how Madera ended up in the river and how his body was found.

Joliet interim Fire Chief Greg Blaskey referred questions about Madera’s death to Joliet police. He did not respond to questions about how Madera’s body was found, who reported the incident and how the body was recovered.