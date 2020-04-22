Riverside police investigate 7-Eleven armed robbery

RIVERSIDE – Riverside police are investigating an armed robbery committed Tuesday night at a 7-Eleven store committed by a man wearing a surgical mask who practiced social distancing.

Police received a 911 call at about 9:26 p.m about an armed robbery at the convenience store, 2600 South Harlem Ave., according to a police department news release. The 911 caller said the offender was still in the store and holding the clerk at gunpoint. Three customers were ordered to lie down on the floor.

The first Riverside police officer was on the scene within two minutes of the initial call, asked for assistance and had the building surrounded. The building was searched, but the offender fled on foot before police arrived. The store clerk saw him flee on foot south from the store, the release stated.

The K-9 unit from the North Riverside Police Department tracked the offender's scent south from the store toward Harlem Avenue and Berkeley Road. The scent was lost at that point, the release stated.

The offender was described as about 5 feet 8 inches tall, wearing a surgical mask, a black and green hooded sweatshirt, black pants and had a black handgun in his waistband. He obtained an unspecified amount of cash during the robbery.

The clerk working behind the counter was not injured but was extremely upset, police said.

Riverside Police were able to view video footage of the offender. That information was distributed to other law enforcement agencies.

“The offender in this case came into the store with a surgical mask on, the same type of mask that are being used during this pandemic,” Riverside Police Chief Thomas Weitzel said in a statement. “He purposely waited in line using social distancing techniques, staying six feet away from other customers waiting to pay for their items, and when he got up to the counter he displayed a handgun and robbed the store. He also ordered the customers to remain in the store and lie down flat until he fled. No one inside the store was injured.”

Weitzel added that the offender took advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic. He purposely used an N95-type mask, practiced social distancing before robbing the store, Weitzel said.

Riverside police is asking for the public's help in identifying this suspect. Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact the Riverside Police Department at 708-447-2127. Callers can remain anonymous.

Riverside police also received assistance from Berwyn, Brookfield and McCook police in searching for the offender.