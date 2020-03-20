Alleged Izzy’s bar shooter withdraws request for new attorneys

A Crest Hill man charged with killing a bartender and wounding another man at Izzy’s bar made another request for new attorneys but then withdrew it.

On Friday, Patrick Gleason withdrew his motion to drop Chuck Bretz as his attorney after claiming yet again that there has been a breakdown in communication between him and Bretz.

Bretz said he knows why Gleason withdrew the motion but couldn’t say what he told him without violating attorney-client privilege.

He said he knows Gleason was frustrated with the fitness evaluation process. On Feb. 18, Judge Dan Rippy found Gleason fit to stand trial after months of fitness hearings, court record show.

Gleason’s motion, filed March 13, said he wished to obtain new attorneys after claiming that Bretz refuses to listen to him or allow him to give any direction in his case.

“The defendant wishes to get this case over with and is not trying to delay the current proceedings, but doesn’t see an end near with current counsel,” Gleason’s motion said.

Gleason said in his motion that he “lost all trust and faith” in his attorney.

Bretz said there is no merit to Gleason’s claims in the motion and no breakdown in communication.

Gleason was charged with fatally shooting bartender Daniel Rios III, 52, and wounding Thomas Izquierdo, the son of Izzy’s owner Alfonso Izquierdo, at the Theodore Street bar in March 2018.

Bretz requested Gleason undergo a fitness examination after he noticed his client’s behavior became “increasingly erratic” and he demonstrated a “marked detachment from reality,” according to his motion.