McHenry County high school sports roundup for Friday, Feb. 21, 2020

Cary-Grove defeated Jacobs, 50-39, Friday to set the boys basketball program record for wins in a season and claim at least a share of the Fox Valley Conference championship in Cary.

The Trojans improved to 27-3 with the win, surpassing the 2000-01 team that went 26-5 in coach David Otto’s final season. The FVC title is the first since 2010 for the Trojans. C-G moved to 16-1 in FVC play and can win the conference title outright with a win over Prairie Ridge on Thursday.

Frank Jakubicek and Beau Frericks had 12 points apiece to lead C-G in the win. Michael Clarke and Clark Cunningham tossed in nine apiece. For Jacobs (16-13, 9-8 FVC), Jaden Henderson had a game-high 17 points and hit five 3-pointers. Andrew Balkcom scored 12 points on six baskets.

Huntley 62, Hampshire 45: At Huntley, Uchenna Egekeze had a team-high 21 points for the Red Raiders in an FVC win against the Whip-Purs. The Raiders remain a game behind C-G for first place. Huntley ends its season against Burlington Central on Friday.

Ryan Sroka had 13 points for Huntley (24-6, 15-2), Ben Ahmer had nine points, and Luke DiFrancesca tossed in eight.

Crystal Lake South 46, McHenry 33: At Crystal Lake, Tyler Miller poured in 15 points and made 6 of 7 free throws to lead the Gators past the Warriors in their FVC game. Casey Haskin had 10 points and five blocks, Brock Jewson scored nine points, and Damir Glamoc tossed in seven points for South (15-13, 7-9).

Adam Benton had 10 points to lead McHenry (5-24, 1-16). Anthony Fowler added eight points and made two 3s.

Richmond-Burton 54, Harvard 39: At Harvard, Caden Lindholm scored 16 points for the Rockets (14-16, 6-4) in a Kishwaukee River Conference win over the Hornets (4-23, 0-10). Logan Hutson had 12 points, Tyler Anderson had eight, and Jake Abate added six.

Christian Rojas had nine points, and Damon Mueller, Nolan Frenk and Austin Kohley scored eight apiece for Harvard. Frenk hit two 3s.

St. Patrick 82, Marian Central 43: At Chicago, Jakub Baranski and Ben Moscinski had 10 points each for the Hurricanes in the East Suburban Catholic Conference loss. Baranski and Moscinski both hit two 3s.

Jake Giangrego had nine points on three 3s for Marian (5-25, 0-9), and Daniel Stumpf added eight points and two 3s.

Dundee-Crown 59, Crystal Lake Central 44: At Carpentersville, Kyle Huber and Doug Miller scored 15 points apiece for the Chargers in an FVC win over the Tigers. Huber made three 3s, and Huber had two. Ryan Hodor had seven points for D-C (12-15, 7-10).

Ryan Mendoza had 21 points on eight buckets to lead Central (10-18, 5-11). Mendoza had three 3s. Jakhari Anderson chipped in 11 points.

Marengo 53, Woodstock North 47: At Woodstock, the Indians (26-3, 10-0) completed a perfect season in the KRC with a win against the Thunder.

Burlington Central 58, Prairie Ridge 40: At Burlington, the Wolves (4-25, 1-16) lost their FVC game to the Rockets (22-8, 12-5).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Chicago Resurrection 45, Woodstock North 42: At Chicago, the Thunder outscored the Bandits, 15-3, in the fourth quarter but fell short in a bid for the program's first regional championship with a loss to Resurrection in the Class 3A Resurrection Regional final.

Senior Abby Hartmann and sophomore Lacey Schaffter both had 14 points to lead North, which ended the season with a program-record 21 wins and its first conference championship. North trailed, 42-28, going into the fourth quarter.

GIRLS BOWLING

IHSA State Tournament: At The Cherry Bowl in Rockford, Marengo’s Dani Hartmann rolled a 1,048 series over six games and tied for 99th. The senior had a 213 in her sixth and last game but did not advance to Saturday’s finals. Hartmann was the only local girls bowler to qualify for state.

Schaumburg junior Haylie Frick finished Day 1 first with a 1,348 series and holds a 15-pin lead over Harlem’s Olivia Watton.