April 09, 2024
News - Joliet and Will County
News - Joliet and Will CountyJoliet FocusAlerts | The Herald-NewsBreaking | Herald-NewsBusiness | Herald-NewsCrime & Courts | Herald-NewsCrime Brief | Herald-NewsFelony FilesGovernment | Herald-NewsLocal News | Herald-NewsNation & World | Herald-NewsNew LenoxPolice Reports | Herald-NewsState | Herald-NewsWill County
News - Joliet and Will County

Coroner: Dead Joliet teen was shot in the head

By Alex Ortiz
Police secure the scene of a shooting Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, along Republic Avenue in Joliet, Ill.

Police secure the scene of a shooting Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, along Republic Avenue in Joliet, Ill. (Eric Ginnard)

The Joliet teenager who was killed in Friday’s shootout on the city’s west side was shot in the head, officials said.

An autopsy was performed on Jeremiah D. Frazier, 17, of Joliet, on Monday, according to the Will County Coroner’s Office.

He was pronounced dead at 4 p.m. on Sunday at the AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet.

The shooting occurred in the 200 block of Republic Avenue where Joliet police responded to a report of shots fired. Two vehicles were driving in opposite directions. At one point, occupants from both vehicles began exchanging gunfire and Frazier, who was in one vehicle, was hit, according to Joliet police.

Two men were later arrested on multiple charges related to the shooting. Joliet Police Sgt. Christopher Botzum said police are still actively investigating the shooting.

JolietGunsWill CountyJoliet Police Department
Alex Ortiz

Alex Ortiz

Alex Ortiz is a reporter for The Herald-News in Joliet. Originally from Romeoville, Ill., he joined The Herald-News in 2017 and mostly covers Will County government, politics, education and more. He earned his bachelor's degree at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a master's degree from Northwestern University.