Coroner: Dead Joliet teen was shot in the head

Police secure the scene of a shooting Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, along Republic Avenue in Joliet, Ill. (Eric Ginnard)

The Joliet teenager who was killed in Friday’s shootout on the city’s west side was shot in the head, officials said.

An autopsy was performed on Jeremiah D. Frazier, 17, of Joliet, on Monday, according to the Will County Coroner’s Office.

He was pronounced dead at 4 p.m. on Sunday at the AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet.

The shooting occurred in the 200 block of Republic Avenue where Joliet police responded to a report of shots fired. Two vehicles were driving in opposite directions. At one point, occupants from both vehicles began exchanging gunfire and Frazier, who was in one vehicle, was hit, according to Joliet police.

Two men were later arrested on multiple charges related to the shooting. Joliet Police Sgt. Christopher Botzum said police are still actively investigating the shooting.