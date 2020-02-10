2 arrested in connection with Joliet shooting that left teen dead: cops

Two men were arrested in connection with a Friday afternoon shooting on the west side of Joliet which left one teenager dead.

Jeremiah D. Frazier, 17, was pronounced dead at 4 p.m. on Sunday at AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet, according to a statement released by the Will County Coroner’s Office.

Around noon on Friday, Joliet police officers responded to the 200 block of Republic Avenue to investigate a report of shots fired. Officers learned Frazier had been dropped off at the hospital and was in critical condition, according to a statement released by the Joliet Police Department.

During the ensuing investigation, Joliet police determined two vehicles were driving in opposite directions on Republic Avenue. according to police.

At one point, occupants from both vehicles began exchanging gunfire and Frazier was hit, police said.

Frazier was with Javontae W. Gray, 22, of Joliet at the time, police said, and Gray dropped Frazier off at the hospital.

Rasean L. Stokes, 18, also of Joliet, was in the other vehicle, police said.

Gray and Stokes were both arrested and booked into the Will County jail early Saturday on charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm and reckless discharge of a firearm. Gray was also booked on charges of obstructing justice and resisting a police officer.

Joliet police Sgt. Christopher Botzum said the case remains under investigation and was "far from being completed."

Botzum said he did not want to speculate on why the men were shooting at each other but noted that the matter "appears to be gang related."

Botzum said he could not comment further on the details of the investigation but would update the public at a later date.

Gray's bond was set at $2 million and Stokes's bond was set at $1 million, according to Will County jail records.

The coroner’s office said an autopsy on Frazier was scheduled for Monday. The final cause and manner of death would be determined following the completion of police, autopsy and toxicological reports.