McHenry County high school sports roundup for Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020

Members of the Huntley Dance Team perform at the IHSA Competitive State Dance Finals on Saturday. The Red Raiders finished 5th in this year's Class 3A competition. (Clark Brooks)

The Huntley competitive dance team finished fifth overall at the IHSA Class 3A state finals on Saturday in Bloomington, falling just short of taking home a state trophy.

Huntley finished with a 94.78 team score, improving slightly on its score from Friday’s opening round.

Stevenson (99.24) won the Class 3A state championship. Lake Park (96.36) took second, Minooka (96.30) was third and Andrew (94.96) finished fourth.

Deerfield won the Class 2A state championship. Centralia won in Class 1A.

BOYS BOWLING

IHSA State Meet: At St. Clair Bowl in O’Fallon, McHenry’s Jacob McLean finished his weekend with a 2,538 over four series, to finish in 29th place overall.

McLean jumped up from 42nd place following Friday’s preliminary round. On Saturday, he bowled a 672 and a 603 series. His high game was a 233 to start the day.

Ethan Pash from Harlem won the state title with a 2,811 over all four series. St. Charles East won the team title.

COMPETITIVE CHEER

Belvidere North Sectional: At Belvidere, seven local teams finished in the top five of their division to advance to next week’s state championships.

In the Large Team division, Huntley brought home the sectional title with a 94.97 team score. Jacobs (92.47) finished second and McHenry (90.87) was third. Cary-Grove (89.93) also advanced in fifth place.

In the Medium Team division, Prairie Ridge (88.53) finished second behind sectional champion Vernon Hills (90.93).

Johnsburg (88.40) advanced in third place and Hampshire (87.58) advanced in fourth.

Crystal Lake South (85.96) and Crystal Lake Central (84.98) missed out in sixth and seventh place, respectively. Richmond-Burton (71.67) finished 11th, Woodstock (66.07) was 14th, Marengo (64.37) was 15th, Woodstock North (61.64) finished 16th and Harvard (56.80) came in 17th.

In the Co-ed Team division, Dundee-Crown (75.76) took ninth place, failing to advance.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Hampshire 56, Crystal Lake Central 37: At Crystal Lake, Kelby Bannerman scored 18 points to lead the Whip-Purs to a Fox Valley Conference win against the Tigers. Bannerman made five field goals and 8 of 12 free throws. Jessie Dumoulin and Roni Walker added seven points each, and Jacey Lambert had six for Hampshire (14-11, 9-4).

Paige Keller and Lily Penza scored eight points apiece for Central (5-18, 2-11). Lindsey Douros added seven.

McHenry 56, Prairie Ridge 43: At Crystal Lake, Ashley Wachter had a game-high 20 points and sank six 3s to lead the Warriors (20-6, 8-5) past the Wolves (11-14, 5-8) in their FVC game. McHenry reached 20 wins for the third season in a row. Ava Interrante had 18 points and Katie Beyer tossed in 10.

Karsen Karlblom scored 12 points for Prairie Ridge, Sam Gablenz had 11, and Emma Kay had seven.

Dundee-Crown 60, Cary-Grove 42: At Carpentersville, Alyssa Crenshaw had 19 points and made 5 of 7 free throws for the Chargers (20-6, 12-1) in an FVC win over the Trojans. D-C maintained a one-game lead over Burlington Central for first place in the FVC with the win.

Katelyn Skibinski had 16 points, and Cassidy Randl had seven points for D-C. Emily Lukowski led C-G with a game-high 22 points on eight field goals, including a pair of 3s. Grace Clarke tossed in 11 points.

Burlington Central 58, Jacobs 25: At Burlington, Liz Schwartz had six points for the Golden Eagles (5-18, 2-11) in an FVC loss to the Rockets (22-4, 11-2). Mackenzie Leahy and Courtney Pahl added six points apiece for Jacobs.

Elana Wells scored 19 points and made four 3s for the Rockets. Kat Schmidt had 17 points.

Woodstock 61, Harvard 48: At Woodstock, Emma Brand poured in 31 points and hit 11 of 11 free throws for the Blue Streaks in the Kishwaukee River Conference win over the Hornets. Erin Lockwood had 20 points for Woodstock (9-15, 4-4). Brand had two 3s.

Lauren Shafer scored 14 points to lead Harvard (11-16, 0-8), and Haily Hill had seven.

Dixon 50, Marengo 41: At the Kaneland Shootout, Kierra Morris had 10 points to lead Marengo (17-10) in a nonconference defeat to the Duchesses. Jennifer Heinberg chipped in nine points on three 3s, and Morgan Coffman and Gracie Gentleman had six points apiece.

Richmond-Burton 57, Willows Academy 48: At Des Plaines, Rachel Baker scored 20 points to lead the Rockets in the nonconference win. Peyton Bannon added 17 points for R-B (6-21), and Jesse Klicker had eight.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Woodstock 70, Harvard 61: At Woodstock, Nick Weber led Woodstock (5-16, 2-5) with 15 points in a KRC victory. Nate Archambeau added 12 points and Gaven Conatser scored 11 points. Javi Garay and Jeremiah Betts-Moses provided eight points each.

For Harvard (5-17, 0-4), Trey Amaya and Austin Kohley each scored 13 points. Nolan Frenk and Christian Rojas provided 10 points each.

Jacobs 68, Chicago Van Steuben 44: At Algonquin, the Golden Eagles (14-9) won in nonconference action.

New Jerusalem 66, Alden-Hebron 56: At Hebron, Mikey Ellison scored 27 points for the Giants (4-16). Tyler Cunningham added nine points and Parker Elswick scored eight.

WRESTLING

Grant Quad: At Fox Lake, Crystal Lake South went 2-1. The Gators defeated West Chicago, 55-21, and Palatine, 69-3. They lost to Grant, 40-28. South finishes the regular season with a 10-11 dual record.

Amador Castro, Christian Olsen, Peyton Timmons and Shane Moran each went 3-0 on the day.

Crystal Lake Central 45, Bartlett 24: At Crystal Lake, the Tigers won a nonconference dual with pins from Javier Ramirez (113 pounds) and Connor Lezama (138). Brenden Parks (170) won by technical fall.

Deerfield 44, Crystal Lake Central 34: At Crystal Lake, Lezama (138), Caden Ernd (160), John Barrick (182), Andrew Hudec (220) and Ramon Fuentes (285) each had a pin for the Tigers in a nonconference loss.

BOYS SWIMMING

Conant Cougar Classic: At Hoffman Estates, the Jacobs co-op boys swim team, made up of swimmers from District 300, took sixth place in a meet at Conant. The Jacobs co-op finished with 206 points. Maine South won the event with 382.5.

Each event was broken down into classes. Vince Chiappetta had the only first-place finish in Class A with a 4:49.68 in the 500 freestyle.

The 400 freestyle relay team of Alec Orndahl, Caden Waddell, Chiappetta and Nate Herrera took second (3:23.01). Herrera was third in the 50 freestyle (21.96) and third in the 100 freestyle (48.57). Orndahl took third in the 100 butterfly (55.06) and third in the 100 backstroke (56.11).