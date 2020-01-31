McHenry County high school sports roundup for Friday, Jan. 31, 2020

Huntley's dance team performs during the IHSA Competitive Dance State Meet on Friday in Bloomington. (Douglas Cottle)

Huntley took fifth in the Class 3A preliminaries at the IHSA Competitive Dance State Meet on Friday at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington to qualify for Saturday’s finals.

The Red Raiders, making their fifth straight state appearance, scored 94.26 points and were one of 12 teams to advance to the finals in 3A. Stevenson took first with 97.36 points, followed by Lake Park (96.22) and Barrington (95.94).

Crystal Lake Central took 13th in Class 2A and missed the final qualifying spot for Saturday’s finals by less than three-tenths of a point. Antioch earned the 12th and final qualifying spot with 85.60 points, and Crystal Lake Central was 13th with 85.34.

Deerfield scored 92.93 points and took first. Cary-Grove placed 23rd with 80.16 points.

Central was making its eight consecutive appearance at state and first under first-year coach Sammie McKenna. The Tigers took ninth at last year’s state meet. C-G was making its fifth appearance in six years.

Joliet Catholic scored 95.82 points to take first in the 1A preliminaries.

BOYS BOWLING

IHSA State Meet: At St. Clair Bowl in O’Fallon, McHenry senior Jacob McLean rolled a 1,263 six-game series in preliminaries to advance to Saturday’s finals. McLean is tied for 42nd and had games of 194, 201, 200, 257, 174 and 237.

Harlem’s Ethan Pash rolled a 1,589 series to take first and holds a 151-pin lead over Waukegan’s Diego Cortez (1,428). Pash had games of 256, 287, 289, 280, 236 and 241. Cortez rolled a 300 in his first game.

Huntley junior Jerik Alcasid, who became the first Red Raiders boys bowler to qualify for state, took 110th with a 1,117 series and did not qualify for Saturday’s finals. He had games of 189, 172, 168, 211, 201 and 176.

WRESTLING

East Suburban Catholic Conference Tournament: At Joliet, Marian Central’s Daniel Valeria (132 pounds), Dylan Connell (170), Niko Lopez (185) and Elon Rodriguez (120) captured individual titles to lead the Hurricanes to the championship, with all 14 Marian wrestlers placing top four.

The Hurricanes edged out Joliet Catholic, 176.5-159, for the team title.

Valeria (36-0) and Connell (35-0) stayed unbeaten on the season. Bryce Shelton (138), Kaden Randazzo (160) and Lou Gaddy (195) placed second, and Scotty Burke (126) was third. All wrestlers who placed third or better earned All-ESCC honors.

Johnsburg 47, Richmond-Burton 27: At Johnsburg, the Skyhawks picked up the Kishwaukee River Conference win against the Rockets. Josh Owen, Colton Benbenek, Zach Johnson, Logan Kirk, Dan Calhoun, Kyle Rasper, Ethan Shedbalkar, Justin Peake and Braeden Hess had wins for Johnsburg.

Dundee-Crown 50, Hampshire 16: At Carpentersville, D-C’s Matt Impastato, Amairie Jones, Gabriel Scales, Dominick Poremba, Victor Rivas, Carter Fitch, Adrian Esparza, Patrick Sierzputowski, Wyatt Griggel and Damian Sandoval had wins in a Fox Valley Conference victory against the Whip-Purs.

Anthony Marlett (120) recorded a pin for Hampshire, Tyler Boyd (138) won by major decision, and Logan Witt (106) and Nathan Larson (152) won by decision.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Huntley 63, McHenry 45: At McHenry, the Raiders (19-5, 10-1) beat the Warriors (3-19, 1-11) in their FVC game to stay tied with Cary-Grove in the loss column atop the FVC standings.

Cary-Grove 63, Crystal Lake South 53: At Crystal Lake, Beau Frericks tossed in 19 points and made four 3s for the Trojans in the FVC win over the Gators. Frank Jakubicek added 18 points, and Ryan Weaver had 12 points and sank two 3-pointers for C-G (21-3, 11-1).

Damir Glamoc had 13 points and hit two 3s for South (9-11, 3-7), Tyler Miller had 12 points and two 3s, and Brock Jewson tossed in 10 points.

Crystal Lake Central 53, Prairie Ridge 50: At Crystal Lake, Ryan Mendoza poured in 24 points and made two 3s for the host Tigers (10-12, 5-6) in the FVC win over the Wolves (3-21, 0-12). Jakhari Anderson added nine points for Central.

Mason Loucks led Prairie Ridge with 17 points and two 3s. Bennett Barr tossed in 13 points and made three 3s, and Ryan Goudschaal had nine points.

Marian Catholic 56, Marian Central 20: At Woodstock, the Hurricanes lost the ESCC game to the Spartans. Ben Moscinski led Marian Central (4-19, 0-6) with five points, five rebounds and three steals.

Woodstock North 61, Richmond-Burton 43: At Woodstock, Rex White had 14 points in North’s KRC win over the Rockets. Joe Chase and Elijah Pena had 12 points apiece for the Thunder (14-7, 4-1), and Cole Brey had nine points. North knocked down 16 of 21 free throws.

Nick Legnaioli and Jake Barthel had nine points apiece for R-B (10-10, 2-2). Tyler Anderson tossed in six.

Marengo 70, Woodstock 54: At Woodstock, the Indians stayed perfect in the KRC with a win over the Blue Streaks, earning their 20th win of the season. Matt Volkening led all scorers with 23 points for Marengo (20-3, 3-0), Aiden Smith had 13 points, and Michael Jennett had 12.

Jeremiah Betts-Moses scored 15 points for Woodstock (4-16, 1-5). Nick Weber had 12.