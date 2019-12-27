Armed robbery reported in Coal City

The Coal City Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that took place Thursday afternoon at the Mobile Generation Verizon Store on Division Street in Coal City.

Police responded at 4:47 p.m. to a call from the store that an armed robbery had occurred five minutes prior, and the alleged robbers had fled the scene traveling east bound on Division Street.

Officers canvassed the area but were unable to locate the suspect vehicle, described by those at the store as a dark silver Audi SUV.

The offenders were two men wearing ski masks, according to the police report. The report added that one of the offenders apparently was armed with a handgun.

Per the police report, the alleged robbers told the workers at the store to stay on the floor in the back of the business during the robbery. The robbers also allegedly took additional items including the workers' phones, phones from the store, and a wallet.

No injuries were reported.

The incident is under investigation and more information will be forthcoming when it is available. Sergeant Thomas Logan reported that the incident was an isolated one, and the offenders have left the area.