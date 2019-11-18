Bond denied for Berwyn man charged with bringing loaded weapons to Morton College

CICERO - Bond was denied Nov. 17 for a Berwyn man charged with with felony unlawful use of a weapon in violation of the Conceal Carry Act after reportedly bringing weapons onto school property while attending class.

Anthony A. Guban, 24, who is being held in Cook County jail, allegedly had weapons in his car, which was parked Nov. 14 in a Morton College near 39th Street and Central Avenue in Cicero, according to a Cicero news release.

A witness notified police about 3 p.m. that weapons were visible in a car. The car, a black Lexus SUV, is registered to Guban, the release stated.

Guban was in class when he was arrested and acknowledged that he left weapons in his car while attending classes.

Cicero Police Chief Jerry Chlada said two pistols inside the vehicle were visible to passersby.

Police discovered four semi-automatic pistols with loaded magazines in the passenger area of the vehicle and two semi-automatic rifles with loaded magazines in the rear trunk area of the SUV, the release stated.

After an investigation, Cicero police concluded that they do not believe Guban had any intentions to commit violence against the students or the public, according to the release.

“We take this very serious, especially given violent incidents that have taken place in other cities around the country,” Chlada said. “But given the evidence and witness statements and statements from the suspect, we do not believe that here was any intent to harm other students or members of the public.”

Police searched Guban’s home, with the consent of his mother, and discovered an even larger cache of 13 weapons including rifles, handguns and carbines-most loaded-along with more than 3,000 rounds of ammunition and various weapon accessories, the release stated.

Guban has a valid conceal carry license and a valid FOID card. The FBI is currently assessing Guban’s mental status.