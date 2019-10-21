Man working as part of film crew dies after fall at Starved Rock State Park

A man fell to his death at Starved Rock State Park on Saturday. The death was the second fatal fall at the park in 2019. (Shaw Local News Network)

A man who was working as part of a film crew died after falling 48 feet Saturday at Starved Rock State Park in Utica. Conservation Police Sgt. Phil Wire confirmed the death on Sautrday. Crews responded around 10 a.m. for a report of a man falling at Council Overhang.

Wire said the man, along with six others, were given a permit to film at the park. The man apparently left the trail to get on top of the Council Overhang cave to drop film “effects” by dropping something from above for the video.

The victim was identified by Conservation Police as as 30-year-old Daniel King of Bradley.

This is the second fatality from a fall at the park in 2019. The last death was in July when a man fell 31 feet off of a bluff behind Starved Rock Lodge.

Council Overhang is located near the east end of Starved Rock State Park, west of Illinois Canyon and near the Ottawa and Kaskaskia canyons trails.