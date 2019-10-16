Grundy County squad car stolen in Morris

Grundy County Sheriff's Office vehicles are seen lined up outside the office's headquarters in Morris. Morris PD is investigating the theft of a Grundy County squad car, according to a release issued by MPD on Tuesday.

A car thief has turned the tables on police, pulling off a heist by stealing squad car in Morris and a weapon from that vehicle.

The incident happened about 4 a.m. Monday.

The Morris Police Department is investigating the reported residential burglary to the residence of a Grundy County Sheriff’s deputy and the subsequent theft of the deputy’s squad car, MPD said in a news release Tuesday evening.

The squad car later was found, unoccupied, in the 500 block of West Illinois Avenue. Several items were reported taken from the vehicle and the residence, including a firearm.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Morris Police Department at 815-942-2131 or Grundy County Crime Stoppers at 815-942-9667.

In addition, police are seeking information from residents in the area of Illinois Avenue, West Washington Street, Nettle Street and the 1300 block of Lisbon Street who might have surveillance video of the incident.