Police Reports: Downers Grove, Westmont: August 14, 2019

Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Downers Grove

DUI

Kathryn M. Tazic, 53, of the 700 block of Chicago Avenue, Downers Grove, was charged at 9:23 p.m. Aug. 7 with two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol, no insurance and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident at Ogden and Fairview avenues.

Disorderly conduct

Kyle Richard Woods, of the 500 block of Gipper Way W, Avon, Indiana, was charged at 3:12 a.m. Aug. 10 with disorderly conduct/public urination in the 1000 block of Burlington Avenue.

Theft

• Spare change and a pack of cigarettes reportedly were stolen between 8 and 9 p.m. Aug. 5 at Chili’s Grill and Bar, 1336 75th St.

• A mailbox valued at $50 was reportedly damaged between 12:15 and 10 a.m. Aug. 9 in the 1900 block of Hitchcock Avenue.

• Several power tools, including a chop saw, a hammer drill and six hammer drill bits, valued at a total of $1,890, were reportedly stolen from a truck between 4 p.m. Aug. 7 and 3:29 p.m. Aug. 8 in the 1900 block of Hitchcock Avenue.

• Several makeup items reportedly were stolen at 11:33 p.m. Aug. 9 from Walgreens, 1000 Ogden Ave.

• Several pieces of jewelry valued at $5,750 and an iPad Air 2 valued at $400 reportedly were stolen between 1:30 and 4 p.m. Aug. 9 from a residence in the 1200 block of Lincoln Street.

Westmont

Weapons arrest

Aaron Hudson, 25, of the 5400 block of Harrison Street, Merrillville, Indiana, was charged at 9:56 p.m. Aug. 9 with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of ammunition without a FOID card and improper lane use in the 300 block of East Ogden Avenue.

Domestic battery

Brian Maciejewski, 48, of the 300 block of South Adams Street, Westmont, was charged at 2:42 p.m. Aug. 11 with domestic battery in the 300 block of South Adams Street.

Theft

• A gas cap and siphoned gas valued at $62 reportedly were stolen from a car between 12:30 and 9 a.m. Aug. 5 in the 6700 block of Lakeshore Drive.

• A flag pole valued at $15 reportedly was stolen at 11:20 p.m. Aug. 5 in the 500 block of Lindley Road.

• A table valued at $250 reportedly was stolen from a storage unit between 8 a.m. July 1 and 4 p.m. Aug. 6 in the 100 block of South Cass Avenue.

• Ninety-four dollars worth of packages reportedly were stolen at 11:43 a.m. Aug. 8 from a residence in the 1100 block of South Williams Street.

Traffic violations

• Yovany Lopez, 20, of the 6000 block of South Honore Street, Chicago, was charged at 1:18 p.m. Aug. 5 with driving without a valid license and expired registration in the 600 block of Citadel Drive.

• Aissata Djire, 36, of the 1700 block of Robin Lane, Lisle, was charged at 9:21 a.m. Aug. 6 with driving with a suspended license and speeding in the 100 block of West Ogden Avenue.

• Everett Ferro, 59, of the 100 block of East Grove Street, Lombard, was charged at 11:14 a.m. Aug. 6 with driving with a suspended license, suspended registration and no insurance in the zero to 100 block of West Ogden Avenue.

• Margarita Guzman, 44, of the zero to 100 block of South 057 Vine Street, Burr Ridge, was charged at 11:44 p.m. Aug. 7 with driving without a valid license and expired registration in the 200 block of North Cass Avenue.