Sauk Valley Police reports for Aug. 8, 2019

Sterling Police

Kengela Robbins, 44, of Rock Falls; 9:56 a.m. Wednesday at West Fourth Street and Lynn Boulevard; speeding.

Tiana McGowan, 35, of Rock Falls; 3:31 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of East Second Street; suspended license, improper use of registration.

Dixon Police

Alissa Marie Lance, 27, of Dixon; 11:21 p.m. Tuesday; Henry County warrant for failure to appear in court on forgery charge; posted bond.

Steven L. Pritchard, 43, of Dixon; 7:56 a.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of U.S. Route 52; Lee County warrant for contempt of court, Kane County warrant for contempt of court; posted bond.

Derek S. Mossholder, 31, of Dixon; 6:48 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Sinnissippi Street; criminal damage to property less than $300.

Lee County Sheriff

Boy, 13, of Dixon; 7:06 p.m. Wednesday; runaway; released to his parents.