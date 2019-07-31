July 05, 2024
Woman sentenced after bilking money from veterans fund

By Shaw Local News Network
Gavel

A woman pleaded guilty July 29 to using charitable trust funds raised for veterans for personal benefit and was sentenced to 170 days in jail.

Priscilla Olshefski, who was arrested May 2 by Wheaton Police, pleaded guilty to use of charitable trust funds for personal benefit, a Class 2 felony, according to a Wheaton Police Department news release.

Her husband, Todd Olshefski, is due in court Aug. 19.

The Olshefskis allegedly solicited on behalf of the Veteran’s Christian Network. Wheaton Police received numerous complaints in reference to aggressive soliciting tactics, intimidation and concerns surrounding the legitimacy of VCN as a nonprofit organization, the release stated.

The arrests came at the conclusion of a 10-month investigation by Wheaton Police with assistance from the Illinois Attorney General and the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The Wheaton Police Department reminds the community to be prudent when making charitable donations and suggests that they educate themselves about the organizations they support before donating.

Contact police when solicitors are aggressive, obstruct traffic or appear illegitimate.

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois