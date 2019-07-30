DeKalb County Police Reports for Aug. 2, 2019

Note to readers: Information in police reports is obtained from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and city police departments. Individuals listed in police reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

DeKalb city

• Kewon T. Brown, 25, of the 2400 block of South 22nd Street, Broadview, was arrested Saturday, July 27, on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

• Kenya S. Collins, 44, of the 800 block of Kimberly Drive, DeKalb, was charged Saturday, July 27, with resisting a police officer, and arrested on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

• Jasper Jones, 50, of the 6500 block of South Ashland, Chicago, was charged Saturday, July 27, with forgery.

• Jennifer Quintero, 47, of the 2400 block of East Alpha Court, DeKalb, was charged Friday, July 26, with driving on a suspended license, and arrested on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

• Kevyen K. Riggins, 25, of the 800 block of Ridge Drive, DeKalb, was charged Saturday, July 27, with aggravated assault to a police officer, fire or EMT worker, and criminal trespass to land.

• Douglas R. Thompson, 62, of the 300 block of East Lincoln Highway, DeKalb, was charged Friday, July 26, with domestic battery.

• Donna M. Waldvogel, 72, of the 1400 block of Cambria Drive, DeKalb, was charged Saturday, July 27, with retail theft.

Jonathon M. Yarrington, 29, of the 800 block of North 11th Street, DeKalb, was charged Friday, July 26, with domestic battery.

DeKalb County Sheriff

• Timothy J. Doyle, 24, of the 900 block of North Ninth Street, DeKalb, was charged Saturday, July 27, with driving under the influence, driving with a blood alcohol-content over 0.08% and disobeying a traffic control signal.

• Robert Picasso, 24, of the 1000 block of Lincolnshire Court, Elgin, was charged Sunday, July 28, with driving under the influence, speeding and improper lane usage.

• Leslie P. Barnes, 63, of the 7400 block of Chicago Road, Waterman, was charged Monday, July 29, with domestic battery.

• Jennifer L. Gray-Holman, 42, of the 400 block of South Elm Street, Waterman, was charged Monday, July 29, with being in contempt of court.