Police investigate reports of stolen, burglarized cars in La Grange

LA GRANGE - One car was stolen and another burglarized in the early morning hours of July 26 in La Grange.

Police responded during the early morning hours to the 700 block of 6th Avenue for a report of burglary to motor vehicle and stolen auto, according to police.

The victim told police that a car parked in his driveway was entered and rummaged through and that a second vehicle is missing.

Both cars were left unlocked and the keys for the missing vehicle were inside the car, police said.

While searching the area, police discovered another car that also had been left unlocked and entered. The investigation is ongoing.

Police remind resident to:

• Keep all car doors and windows closed and locked at all times. Lock the trunk, hatchback or tailgate. Close all windows and the sunroof. • Never leave keys inside the car. • If a vehicle has an alarm system, use it. • Remove visible items of value [wallet, purse, electronics] from the car. • Park cars in an area that is visible to the public. If possible, park them in a garage.

Residents who see or hear any suspicious activity are asked to call the police immediately and in an emergency dial 911. Anyone with information is asked to notify the La Grange Police Department at 708-579-2333.