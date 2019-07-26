La Grange Park 7-Eleven robbed at gun point

LA GRANGE PARK - La Grange Park police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred overnight July 25 at the 7-Eleven located at 704 E. 31st St.

The incident took place at about 3:35 a.m. when two black men, one armed with what appears to have been a handgun, forced the store clerk to the ground behind the counter, according to a La Grange Park Police news release.

One of the two men then removed an unknown amount of cash from the register. He also took as undisclosed number of lottery tickets and several cartons of cigarettes. Cash was also taken from the clerk’s property, the release stated.

Both men fled the store on foot in an unknown direction. An extensive search of the area was conducted but was unsuccessful, according to the release.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call La Grange Park Police at 708-352-7711, ext. 207.