DeKalb County Police Reports for July 25, 2019

DeKalb city

• Anissa M. Baumgarner, 46, of the 900 block of Market Street, DeKalb was charged Wednesday, July 17, with credit card fraud and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Ray G. Feltz, 71, of the 1700 block of South Fourth Street, DeKalb, was charged Thursday, July 18, with criminal damage to property.

• Cassandra Holloway, 50, of the 800 block of Crane Drive, DeKalb, was charged Thursday, July 18, with obstructing identification.

• Melvina Sutton, 51, of the 900 block of Market Street, DeKalb, was arrested Thursday, July 18, on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

• Xzavier C. Talley, 46, of the 900 block of Market Street, DeKalb, was charged Wednesday, July 17, with credit card fraud, resisting a police officer and possession of a controlled substance.

• Jarvis L. Williams, 50, of the 1100 block of Rushmoore Drive, DeKalb, was arrested Wednesday, July 17, on warrants for failure to appear in court.

• Kejuan Glass, 19, of the 800 block of Crane Drive, DeKalb, was charged Saturday, July 20, with theft of lost property.

• Aaron D. Leftridge, 21, of the 1000 block of Aspen Court, DeKalb, was charged Friday, July 19, with theft.

• Turab Mustansar, 22, of the 400 block of South Sixth Street, DeKalb, was charged Friday, July 19, with domestic battery.

• Dominique R. Peters, 28, of the 900 block of Ridge Drive, DeKalb, was arrested Friday, July 19, on warrants for failure to appear in court.

• Larry S. Dunn, 19, of the 800 block of Ridge Drive, DeKalb, was charged Monday, July 22, with credit card fraud and theft of lost property.

• Curtis E. Lowe, 55, of the 700 block of Russell Road, DeKalb, was arrested Monday, July 22, on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

• Harriet O. Omodayo, 19, of the 1300 block of Eco Park Drive, DeKalb, was charged Monday, July 22, with domestic battery.

• Fred D. Warren, 66, of the 100 block of Buena Vista Drive, DeKalb, was charged Monday, July 22, with domestic battery.