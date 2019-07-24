Attempted child abduction reported in Wheaton

WHEATON - An attempted child abduction occurred July 24 in Wheaton, according to the Wheaton Police Department.

Police responded at about 11:45 a.m. to the 200 block of South Pierce Avenue for the attempted child abduction, according to police department news release.

A juvenile was mowing the front lawn of the residence when approached by an African-American or Hispanic male driving a black SUV with black rims and tinted windows.

The driver asked the juvenile to mow his lawn and invited the juvenile into the vehicle. The driver driver retracted the offer after the juvenile advised a parent would have to drive them, the release stated.

The driver was described as in his 40s, average build, medium length black hair, unshaven, wearing a gray or white hooded sweatshirt, according to the release.

This incident does not appear to be connected to an earlier report of an attempted child abduction in the 300 block of South Pierce Avenue, according to police.

In that incident, which took place on June 7, a girl was playing in the driveway of her residence when she heard a noise. She turned and saw a white man running toward her. The man had a medium build and was wearing a green, white and red bandanna around his neck with a white jacket and green shirt.

The child ran into her house, and no words were exchanged. The child returned outside with a flashlight to search for a family pet. As she was searching for the pet, she was approached from behind and scratched on her arm before being grabbed on the arm, police said.

The child was able to free herself and run inside her home. A dark-colored sedan was seen in the area earlier, but it is unknown if it was involved in the reported incident, according to police.