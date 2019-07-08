Police Reports: Downers Grove and Westmont, July 12, 2019

Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Downers Grove

Illegal dumping

A pallet, garbage bag and toilet were reportedly dumped illegally at 6:59 a.m. July 1 at Kingsley Elementary School, 6509 Powell St.

Possession of controlled substance

Jeffrey M. Keveloh, 45, of the zero to 100 block of Tamarack Drive, Bolingbrook, was charged at 3:40 p.m. July 1 with felony possession of a controlled substance, which later was identified as heroin, at the intersection of Cross Street and Ogden Avenue.

Westmont

Burglary

An attempted burglary to a house in the zero to 100 block of West Oakley Court was reported at 4:35 p.m. July 1.

DUI

• Amy Mershon, 46, of the 1900 block of 72nd Street, Darien, was charged at 11:17 p.m. June 26 with driving under the influence of alcohol, improper lane use and having an expired driver’s license in the 6500 block of Fairview Avenue.

• Jennifer Mendiola, 46, of the 1400 block of Myrtle Park, Roselle, was charged at 12:47 a.m. June 30 with driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to signal, improper lane use and no insurance in the 500 block of North Cass Avenue.

Possession of marijuana

Joseph Batina, 24, of the 100 block of Crest Street, Wheaton, was charged at 2:39 p.m. June 28 with unlawful possession of marijuana, driving on a suspended license, expired registration, suspended registration and no insurance in the 300 block of East 55th Street.

Property damage

• A tire of a parked car reportedly was damaged at 11:38 a.m. June 23 in the 600 block of Pasquinelli Drive. The cost of the damage is $235.

• A property reportedly was vandalized between 6 and 8:15 p.m. July 7 in the 700 block of Burr Oak Drive.

Theft

• Money reportedly was stolen overnight July 2 from a business in the 300 block of West 63rd Street.

• A pair of prescription glasses valued at $500 reportedly was stolen June 22 from a business in the 400 block of Blackhawk Drive.

• A computer valued at $3,824 reportedly was stolen at 7:06 p.m. July 5 from a business in the zero to 100 block of East Ogden Avenue.

• An e-cigarette display reportedly was stolen at 8:04 p.m. July 6 from a business in the 300 block of West 63rd Street.

• A lottery ticket display reportedly was stolen at 4:48 a.m. July 7 from a business in the 200 block of North Cass Avenue.

Traffic violations

• Drew Peterson, 31, of the 200 block of Oakley Drive, Westmont, was charged at 8:47 p.m. June 25 with driving without a valid license and driving with only one headlight in the 800 block of East Ogden Avenue.

• Eriverto Guitierrez, 32, of the 5200 block of South Paulina Street, Chicago, was charged at 8:45 a.m. June 26 with driving without a valid license, improper window tinting, cracked windshield and no insurance in the zero to 100 block of East Ogden Avenue.

• Jamal Simms, 28, of the 100 block of South Sixth Avenue, Maywood, was charged at 9:01 a.m. June 28 with driving on a suspended license and improper display of registration in the 300 block of South Cass Avenue.

• Lee Sanders, 52, of the 4800 block of West Saint Paul Avenue, Chicago, was charged at 3 a.m. June 29 with driving with a suspended license in the 300 block of East 55th Street.

• Kaylen Looney, 20, of the 500 block of 48th Avenue, Bellwood, was charged at 5:25 p.m. June 29 with driving with a suspended license and no insurance in the 300 block of East 55th Street.

• Richard Reynolds, 27, of the 100 block of South Oakley Drive, Westmont, was charged at 10:24 p.m. June 30 with driving with a revoked license in the 3500 block of Cass South Oakley Drive.

• Anthony Saavedra, 19, of the 1800 block of Clyde Drive, Naperville, was charged at 2:50 p.m. July 3 with driving on a suspended license and expired registration in the 300 block of East 55th Street.

• Jonathan Dhaiti, 25, of the 6900 block of North Wolcott Avenue, Chicago, was charged at 2:14 p.m. July 6 with driving on a suspended license and operating a vehicle while using an electric communication device in the 600 block of North Cass Avenue.