DeKalb County Police Reports for July 6, 2019

Note to readers: Information in Police Reports is obtained from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and city police departments. Individuals listed in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

DeKalb Police Department

• Erica T. Grant, 31, of the 800 block of North 13th Street, DeKalb, was arrested Saturday, June 29, on a warrant for failure to appear in court, and charged with driving without a license.

• Sidney D. Green, 20, of the 300 block of Augusta Avenue, DeKalb, was arrested Saturday, June 29, on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

• Kyle T. Neumann, 21, of the 100 block of Charter Street, DeKalb, was charged Thursday, June 27, with burglary, criminal damage to property, resisting a police officer, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sycamore Police Department

• Christopher G. Grimes, 60, of Sycamore, was arrested Wednesday, July 3, on a warrant for failure to appear in court related to driving while license revoked.

DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office

• Sean P. O'Connor, 19, of the 1400 block of Twombly Road, DeKalb, was charged Tuesday, July 2, with domestic battery.

• Michael J. Horrell, 46, of the 300 block of West Lafayette Street, Somonauk, was charged Thursday, July 4, with aggravated driving under the influence, driving under the influence, driving with a blood-alcohol content over 0.08%, speeding and operating uninsured.