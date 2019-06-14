July 12, 2024
News - DeKalb County
DeKalb County Police reports for June 15, 2019

By Shaw Local News Network
Emergency lights

DeKalb Police Department

• Dirk L. Acklin, 20, of the 900 block of Crane Drive, DeKalb, was charged Thursday, June 13, with resisting a police officer, driving on a suspended license and fleeing police.

• Davonte J. Crowder, 23, of the 500 of Normal Road, DeKalb, was arrested Wednesday, June 12, on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

• Vanetta O. Dudley, 29, of the 800 block of Crane Drive, DeKalb, was charged Wednesday, June 12, with retail theft and obstructing identification.

• Shakeda L. Jackson, 22, of the 900 block of Ridge Drive, DeKalb, was charged Wednesday, June 12, with domestic battery.

• Michael W. McNeill, 40, of the 100 block of Lakeside Drive, St. Charles, was charged Thursday, June 13, with violating parole.

• Jesse M. Samayoa, 23, of the 2400 block of Euclid Avenue, Berwyn, was charged Thursday, June 13, with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a firearm without a permit.

Sycamore Police Department

• Joseph Anthony Ciancio Fuchs, 26, of DeKalb, was charged Friday, June 7, with battery.

