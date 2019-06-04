DeKalb County Police Reports for June 5, 2019

Note to readers: Information in Police Reports is obtained from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and city police departments. Individuals listed in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

DeKalb Police Department

• Brian Enelidio Amayo, 21, of the 400 block of Russell Road, DeKalb, was arrested Sunday, May 26, on a warrant of failure to appear in court.

• Dylan J. Anderson, 25, a transient of DeKalb, was charged Sunday, May 26, with retail theft.

• Jonathan A. Arellano, 21, of the 700 block of West Hillcrest Drive, DeKalb, was charged Monday, May 27, with retail theft.

• Antonio L. Buriss, 47, of the 800 block of Ridge Drive, DeKalb, was charged Monday, May 27, with criminal damage to property.

• Sterlin Dillard, 23, of the 800 block of Crane Drive, DeKalb, was charged Tuesday, May 28, with criminal damage to property.

• Brendon G. Elliott, 32, a transient of DeKalb, was charged Sunday, May 26, with retail theft and battery.

• Michael J. Honeycutt, 22, of the 100 block of East Nissen Stigen Street, Lee, was arrested Sunday, May 26, on a warrant of failure to appear in court.

• Edward P. Hoover, 37, of the 500 block of West State Street, Sycamore, was charged Sunday, May 26, with driving under the influence.

• Cardell Howard, 37, of the 1000 block of Ridge Drive, DeKalb, was charged Sunday, May 26, with criminal trespass to land.

• Markeatis L. Jackson, 21, of the 4000 block of West Lexington Street, Chicago, was charged Tuesday, May 28, with criminal trespass to land.

• Rachel K. Jacob, 21, of the 600 block of Lucinda Avenue, DeKalb, was charged Wednesday, May 29, with retail theft.

• Thomas R. Lenker, 34, of the 500 block of Normal Road, DeKalb, was arrested Monday, May 27, on a warrant of failure to appear in court.

• Gregory V. Mallinger, 30, of the 1000 block of West Hillcrest Drive, DeKalb, was charged Monday, May 27, with aggravated domestic battery, and domestic battery.

• Anahi Mondragon, 20, of the 600 block of Lucinda Avenue, DeKalb, was charged Wednesday, May 29, with retail theft.

• Patricia N. Nichols, 32, of the 900 block of Greenbrier Road, DeKalb, was arrested Saturday, May 25, on a warrant of failure to appear in court, and was charged with resisting a police officer.

• Santamaria O. Benito, 32, of the 400 block of South First Street, DeKalb, was arrested Saturday, May 25, on four warrants of failure to appear in court.

• Deandre J. Steels, 29, of the 2300 block of Twilight Drive, Aurora, was charged Monday, May 27, with domestic battery.

• Timothy A. Stevens, 39, of the 1100 block of Windemere Lane, Aurora, was charged Monday, May 27, with driving under the influence and driving with a blood-alcohol content greater than 0.08%.

• Tahouni Wiam, 22, of the 800 block of Ridge Drive, DeKalb, was charged Sunday, May 26, with retail theft.

• Joseph A. Wright, 26, of the 900 block of Greenbrier Road, DeKalb, was charged Saturday, May 25, with domestic battery and resisting a police officer.

DeKalb County

• Adam W. Jendrysik, 23, of the 300 block of Home Street, Sycamore, was charged Saturday, June 1, with driving under the influence.

• Clint Hartigan, 45, of the first block of Sweetbriar Court, South Elgin, was arrested Friday, May 31, on a Kane County warrant of failure to appear in court.

• Larry S. Dunn, 19, of the 800 block of Ridge Drive, DeKalb, was charged Thursday, May 30, with violating electronic home monitoring conditions.

Sycamore Police Department

• Nichole T. Harris, 39, of DeKalb, was arrested Tuesday, May 28, on a DeKalb County warrant of failure to appear in court.

• Michele Lorraine Cook, 51, of Sycamore, was charged Monday, May 27, with harassment by telephone.

• Paul L. Klus, 29, of the 31000 block of Glidden Road, Kingston, was charged Tuesday, May 28, with unlawful use of a credit card.