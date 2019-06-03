July 13, 2024
Westmont man dies in motorcycle accident

Bike rear ended pickup truck in Aurora

By Shaw Local News Network
emergency lights

A Westmont man was killed June 2 in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash, according to an Aurora Police Department news release.

John Schwickert, 54, of West 64th Street, Westmont, died when his 2017 Harley-Davidson Road Glide rear-ended a pickup truck, the release stated.

At 7:25 p.m., Aurora police responded to the area of Illinois Avenue and View Street on Aurora’s west side for a report of a serious crash involving a motorcycle and a truck, according to the release.

Witnesses who spoke with the police said Schwickert was riding his motorcycle at a high rate of speed eastbound on Illinois Avenue and ran the stop sign at Illinois Avenue and View Street, striking a 2007 Chevrolet pickup truck from behind, the release stated.

Schwickert was rushed to an area hospital but later died of his injuries. Police do not immediately suspect intoxication as a contributing factor in this crash

The Kane County Coroner’s Office may review toxicology samples as part of the investigation.

