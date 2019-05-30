June 03, 2024
Police Reports: Downers Grove, Westmont, June 6, 2019

By Shaw Local News Network
Emergency lights

Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Downers Grove

Battery

Nicolas M. Soper, 19, of the 5100 block of Blodgett Avenue, Downers Grove, was charged at 12:30 p.m. June 2 with battery in the 5100 block of Blodgett Avenue.

Burglary

A glass door reportedly was broken and six cellphones valued at $3,140, an Apple watch valued at $1,000 and a Samsung watch valued at $800 reportedly were stolen at 4:42 a.m. May 30 at T-Mobile, 66 Ogden Ave. Damages to the glass door are estimated at $300.

Seven hundred dollars worth of wire reportedly was stolen between noon April 27 and noon May 26 from a residence in the 1000 block of Carol Street.

Drinking in public

Scott E. Adamik, 59, of the 2800 block of Light Road, Oswego, was charged at 4:30 a.m. June 1 with drinking in public at the Downers Grove Parking Deck, 945 Curtiss St.

Theft

• A package containing window stickers valued at $7.59 reportedly was stolen at 9:40 p.m. May 31 from a residence in the 1300 block of Oak Hill Road.

• A purse containing a driver's license, a social security card and some medication reportedly was stolen at 1:45 p.m. May 31 at the Main Street Depot, 1000 Burlington Ave.

• A wallet, a laptop valued at $1,500 and a tablet valued at $1,000 reportedly were stolen between 8:45 a.m. and 10:20 a.m. May 30 from a car at XSport Fitness, 3200 Finley Road.

• Several tools valued at $31,630 reportedly were stolen between 7 p.m. May 30 and 7 a.m. May 31 from a motor vehicle at Comfort Inn, 3010 Finley Road.

• A wallet and a cellphone charger reportedly were stolen between 8 p.m. May 25 and 4:20 p.m. May 26 from a car in the 2100 block of Prentiss Drive.

• A bag containing clothes, keys and a cellphone reportedly was stolen between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. May 30 in the 300 block of Ogden Avenue.

Westmont

DUI

• Robert Rose, 28, of t Lake Havasu City, Arizona, was charged at 12:05 a.m. May 28 with driving under the influence of alcohol, improper lane use and making an improper turn in the 800 block of West Ogden Avenue.

• Tariese Pisciotto, 50, of the 1000 block of West Ogden Avenue, Naperville, was charged at 1:08 a.m. June 1 with driving under the influence of alcohol, improper lane use, and stopping, parking and standing on the roadway in the zero to 100 block of West 59th Street.

• David Starek, 31, of the zero to 100 block of Spinning Wheel Road, Hinsdale, was charged at 11:44 p.m. June 1 with driving under the influence, improper lane use and speeding in the 700 block of East Ogden Avenue.

Traffic violations

• Rishabh Mistry, 19, of the zero to 100 block of West 56th Street, Clarendon Hills, was charged at 8:34 p.m. May 27 with driving with a suspended license and illegal operation of a sound amplification system in the 200 block of North Cass Avenue.

• Kyle Gunkelman, 31, of the 4600 block of Dubois Boulevard, Brookfield, was charged at 5:09 p.m. May 31 with driving with a suspended license, not having a front license plate and no insurance in the 100 block of West 63rd Street.

• Kashawn Spencer, 44, of the 300 block of Frederick Avenue, Bellwood, was charged at 6:59 a.m. June 1 with driving with a revoked license and speeding in the 400 block of South Cass Avenue.

• Leo Martinez, 37, of the 4400 block of Fairview Avenue, Downers Grove, was charged at 3:31 p.m. June 1 with driving with a suspended license and not having a front license plate in the 800 block of North Cass Avenue.

• Matthew Huck, 30, of the 100 block of Grady Drive, Bolingbrook, was charged at 7:39 p.m June 1 with driving with a suspended license, speeding and no insurance in the 400 block of South Cass Avenue.

• Ryan Braswell, 28, of the 4900 block of Keller Street, Lisle, was charged at 1:03 a.m. June 2 with driving with a suspended license, not having a working license plate light and no insurance in the 300 block of West Ogden Avenue.

Theft

• Jewelry valued at $5,095 reportedly was stolen between 12:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. May 31 from a house in the zero to 100 block of Prairie Drive.

• A cellphone valued at $300 was reportedly stolen between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. June 1 from a business in the 100 block of West 63rd Street.

