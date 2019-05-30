Police Reports: Downers Grove, Westmont, June 6, 2019

Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Downers Grove

Battery

Nicolas M. Soper, 19, of the 5100 block of Blodgett Avenue, Downers Grove, was charged at 12:30 p.m. June 2 with battery in the 5100 block of Blodgett Avenue.

Burglary

A glass door reportedly was broken and six cellphones valued at $3,140, an Apple watch valued at $1,000 and a Samsung watch valued at $800 reportedly were stolen at 4:42 a.m. May 30 at T-Mobile, 66 Ogden Ave. Damages to the glass door are estimated at $300.

Seven hundred dollars worth of wire reportedly was stolen between noon April 27 and noon May 26 from a residence in the 1000 block of Carol Street.

Drinking in public

Scott E. Adamik, 59, of the 2800 block of Light Road, Oswego, was charged at 4:30 a.m. June 1 with drinking in public at the Downers Grove Parking Deck, 945 Curtiss St.

Theft

• A package containing window stickers valued at $7.59 reportedly was stolen at 9:40 p.m. May 31 from a residence in the 1300 block of Oak Hill Road.

• A purse containing a driver's license, a social security card and some medication reportedly was stolen at 1:45 p.m. May 31 at the Main Street Depot, 1000 Burlington Ave.

• A wallet, a laptop valued at $1,500 and a tablet valued at $1,000 reportedly were stolen between 8:45 a.m. and 10:20 a.m. May 30 from a car at XSport Fitness, 3200 Finley Road.

• Several tools valued at $31,630 reportedly were stolen between 7 p.m. May 30 and 7 a.m. May 31 from a motor vehicle at Comfort Inn, 3010 Finley Road.

• A wallet and a cellphone charger reportedly were stolen between 8 p.m. May 25 and 4:20 p.m. May 26 from a car in the 2100 block of Prentiss Drive.

• A bag containing clothes, keys and a cellphone reportedly was stolen between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. May 30 in the 300 block of Ogden Avenue.

Westmont

DUI

• Robert Rose, 28, of t Lake Havasu City, Arizona, was charged at 12:05 a.m. May 28 with driving under the influence of alcohol, improper lane use and making an improper turn in the 800 block of West Ogden Avenue.

• Tariese Pisciotto, 50, of the 1000 block of West Ogden Avenue, Naperville, was charged at 1:08 a.m. June 1 with driving under the influence of alcohol, improper lane use, and stopping, parking and standing on the roadway in the zero to 100 block of West 59th Street.

• David Starek, 31, of the zero to 100 block of Spinning Wheel Road, Hinsdale, was charged at 11:44 p.m. June 1 with driving under the influence, improper lane use and speeding in the 700 block of East Ogden Avenue.

Traffic violations

• Rishabh Mistry, 19, of the zero to 100 block of West 56th Street, Clarendon Hills, was charged at 8:34 p.m. May 27 with driving with a suspended license and illegal operation of a sound amplification system in the 200 block of North Cass Avenue.

• Kyle Gunkelman, 31, of the 4600 block of Dubois Boulevard, Brookfield, was charged at 5:09 p.m. May 31 with driving with a suspended license, not having a front license plate and no insurance in the 100 block of West 63rd Street.

• Kashawn Spencer, 44, of the 300 block of Frederick Avenue, Bellwood, was charged at 6:59 a.m. June 1 with driving with a revoked license and speeding in the 400 block of South Cass Avenue.

• Leo Martinez, 37, of the 4400 block of Fairview Avenue, Downers Grove, was charged at 3:31 p.m. June 1 with driving with a suspended license and not having a front license plate in the 800 block of North Cass Avenue.

• Matthew Huck, 30, of the 100 block of Grady Drive, Bolingbrook, was charged at 7:39 p.m June 1 with driving with a suspended license, speeding and no insurance in the 400 block of South Cass Avenue.

• Ryan Braswell, 28, of the 4900 block of Keller Street, Lisle, was charged at 1:03 a.m. June 2 with driving with a suspended license, not having a working license plate light and no insurance in the 300 block of West Ogden Avenue.

Theft

• Jewelry valued at $5,095 reportedly was stolen between 12:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. May 31 from a house in the zero to 100 block of Prairie Drive.

• A cellphone valued at $300 was reportedly stolen between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. June 1 from a business in the 100 block of West 63rd Street.