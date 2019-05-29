July 13, 2024
Wheaton man charged with aggravated battery

By Shaw Local News Network
WHEATON – A Wheaton man was charged May 27 with two counts of aggravated battery after allegedly stabbing another man multiple times during a fight.

Billy J. Thomas of Wheaton was taken into custody about 9:50 p.m. after Wheaton police responded to the 1300 block of East Roosevelt Road for a stabbing, according to a Wheaton Police Department news release.

Officers discovered a victim who had been stabbed several times. Thomas was at the scene and admitted to stabbing the victim during a fight, the release stated.

The victim was taken to the hospital by the Wheaton Fire Department with injuries that were not life- threatening, according to the release.

Thomas was taken to the DuPage County Jail to await bond court.

