High school girls soccer: Wozniak’s goal in final minute gives Crystal Lake Central sectional title

Teammates pile on Crystal Lake Central's Megan Wozniak after she scored the game-winning goal with 20 seconds remaining Saturday against Prairie Ridge at the Class 2A Hampshire Sectional championship in Huntley. (Ken Koontz)

HUNTLEY – With a loose ball rolling toward the goal in the final minute of a scoreless game, Crystal Lake Central junior Erica Novy kept on running.

Prairie Ridge defender Abby Klimkowski shielded Novy so Wolves goalkeeper Sam Gablenz could collect the ball. In the process, Novy tumbled to the turf. The referee whistled for a foul and, after some discussion with the assistant referee, awarded Central a free kick just outside the 18-yard box.

“I was giving it my all trying to get to that and she stepped right in front of me,” Novy said. “Honestly, I thought they were going to let that one go or I would get the [foul]."

With 20 seconds on the clock, Novy tapped the free kick to Megan Wozniak, who fired a line-drive shot into the far corner of the net. The goal gave Central a 1-0 victory over Prairie Ridge in the Class 2A Hampshire Sectional championship game.

“I’ve been pretty consistent with my free kicks this year,” Wozniak said. “I knew I could put it in, took the chance and I did it. It was amazing.”

The win marks the Tigers’ first sectional championship in program history. Central (19-3) advances to face Wauconda at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Class 2A Grayslake Central Supersectional.

“We knew we had the potential to make a run like this, but every game can go either way,” Central coach Sarah Fack said. “Our girls just don’t quit, they fight to the end."

It was a bitter ending for Prairie Ridge (20-2-1). The Wolves were shut out by the Tigers for the second time this year – their only two losses.

“Central wanted it more,” Prairie Ridge coach Mark Lewis said. “We tried and I think we had the better opportunities to score, but if you don’t score goals you can’t win games.”

On a free kick of their own in the final minute, the Wolves missed a wide-open net. Central keeper Nora Ryan dove for the initial shot and the rebound was there for the taking. The Tigers just managed to clear the bouncing ball.

Seconds later, Novy drew the foul at the other end.

“I saw my center back make a play that she probably shouldn’t have made,” Lewis said. “But 20 seconds earlier we had the ball here with a wide-open goal and we can’t score."

Prairie Ridge won 20 games and its eighth consecutive Class 2A regional title. The program was seeking its fifth-ever sectional crown.

After tapping the free kick to Wozniak, Novy had a front-row seat to the action.

“After it left her foot I saw it going right for the back corner and I just knew that was it,” Novy said.

She and Wozniak embraced and fell to the turf. Their teammates piled on for a brief celebration before lining up for the last 20 seconds.

Wozniak also scored a free kick goal in the sectional semifinal win over Boylan Catholic on Tuesday. After missing all of last season with a knee injury, this moment was extra special for the senior.

“I can’t even describe it,” she said.

STAR OF THE GAME

Megan Wozniak, Crystal Lake Central, sr., M

Wozniak scored the game-winning goal with 20 seconds remaining in regulation to break a scoreless tie. The goal came on a free kick from 20 yards out.

THE NUMBER

1: This is the Central's first sectional championship in program history.

AND ANOTHER THING …

The game was postponed from Friday to Saturday and moved from Hampshire’s grass field to Huntley’s turf.

Crystal Lake Central 1, Prairie Ridge 0

PR 0 0 – 0

CLC 0 1 – 1

Second half

CLC – Wozniak (Novy assist), 80th minute.

Goalkeeper saves – Prairie Ridge: Gablenz 7. Crystal Lake Central: Ryan 8.