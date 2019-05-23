July 17, 2024
News - DeKalb County
News - DeKalb County

DeKalb County Police Reports for May 24, 2019

By Shaw Local News Network
Emergency lights

Emergency lights (Shaw Local News Network)

Note to readers: Information in Police Reports is obtained from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and city police departments. Individuals listed in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

DeKalb Police Department

• James Batiest, 25, of the 300 block of Old Indian Trail, Aurora was charged Tuesday, May 21 with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of marijuana, possession of a firearm with an invalid license and manufacturing marijuana.

• Keyanna D. Daniles, 21, of the 1000 block of West Hillcrest Drive, DeKalb was arrested Wednesday, May 22 on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

• Rashawan M. Shabazz, 25, of the 300 block of Linden Place, DeKalb was charged Wednesday, May 22 with domestic battery.

• Larry S. Dunn, 19, of the 800 block of Ridge Drive, DeKalb was arrested Tuesday, May 21 on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

• Deonte Y. House, 33, of the 800 block of Ridge Drive, DeKalb was arrested Tuesday, May 21 on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

• Markeatis L. Jackson, 21, of the 4000 block of W. Lexington Street, Chicago was charged Monday, May 20 with resisting a police officer and obstructing identification.

• Eddie D. Johnson, 36, of the 300 block of Gurler Road, DeKalb was charged Monday, May 20 with criminal damage to property and criminal trespass to a vehicle.

• Breanna Kelly, 23, of the 800 block of Crane Drive, DeKalb was charged Monday, May 20 with retail theft and possession of marijuana.

• Raven A. Parker, 21, of the 1000 block of West Lincoln Highway, DeKalb was arrested Tuesday, May 21 on a warrant for failure to appear in court and charged with resisting a police officer.

• Britney L. Shields, 30, of the 800 block of 800 block of North Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb was arrested Tuesday, May 21 on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

• Kevin L. White, 55, of the 800 block of Ridge Drive, DeKalb was arrested Monday, May 20 on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

• Djohnna Noelle Wilson, 21, of the 900 block of Destiny Drive, Matteson was charged Monday, May 20 with retail theft.

DeKalb County

