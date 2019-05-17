June 03, 2024
Police Reports: Downers Grove, Westmont, May 21, 2019

By Shaw Local News Network
Police Car

Police Car (Shaw Local News Network)

Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Downers Grove

Deceptive practice

Two counterfeit $20 bills reportedly were used to purchase a pizza at 1:41 a.m. May 13 in the 2000 block of Prentiss Drive.

Property damage

• The cover of a fire extinguisher reportedly was damaged at 8:54 p.m. May 8 at the Downers Grove parking deck, 945 Curtiss Ave.

• A fire extinguisher was reportedly damaged between 3:30 p.m. May 12 and 6:10 a.m. May 13 at the Downers Grove parking deck, 945 Curtiss Ave. Damage is estimated at $200.

• A rain barrel, fence, shed doors and irrigation system of a gardening area reportedly were damaged between 3 p.m. May 10 and noon May 11 at Henry Puffer Elementary School, 2220 Haddow St.

Theft

• A 2007 dark blue Nissan valued at $5,000 reportedly was stolen between 9 p.m. May 6 and 6 p.m. May 9 in the 3000 block of Finley Road.

• A car window reportedly was damaged and several hand tools valued at $450 were stolen between 5 p.m. May 9 and 6:45 a.m. May 10 in the 7300 block of Northgate Way.

• A car window reportedly was damaged between 6 and 7:37 p.m. May 10 at Brick House Tavern and Tap, 1461 Butterfield Road. Damage is estimated at $350.

• A wallet containing credit cards reportedly was stolen at 12:10 p.m. May 12 at Trader Joe’s, 122 Ogden Ave.

Westmont

Battery

Ashley C. Scott, 18, of the 4300 block of Warren Avenue, Hillside, was charged at 1:06 a.m. May 19 with battery and resisting arrest in the 3500 block of Midwest Road.

Property damage

• A car windshield reportedly was damaged between May 12 and 17 in the 400 block of South Cass Avenue. The cost of the damage is $526.

Theft

• A camera and currency reportedly were stolen from an unlocked car between 2:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. May 12 in the 200 block of East 56th Street. Total loss is $180.

• Forty dollars worth of gas reportedly was unpaid for at 11:04 a.m. May 17 in the 300 block of West 63rd Street.

• A purse containing a cellphone, contacts and credit cards valued at a total cost of $1,100 reportedly was stolen between May 19 and May 20 in the 3500 block of Midwest Road.

Traffic violations

• Simone Ellis, 34, of the 100 block of West 66th Street, Westmont, was charged at 1:33 a.m. May 13 with driving with a suspended license and improper lane use in the 6300 block of South Cass Avenue.

• James Henderson, 40, of the 6700 block of Tudor Lane, Westmont, was charged at 10:23 a.m. May 15 with driving with a suspended license, speeding and a failure to appear warrant in the 1000 block of South Williams Street.

• Robert Olsen, 49, of the zero to 100 block of Congress Street, Villa Park, was charged at 6:57 a.m. May 17 with driving with a suspended driver’s license, speeding and no insurance in the 100 block of East Ogden Avenue.

• Daravan Jackson, 20, of the6700 block of Tudor Lane, Westmont, was charged at 11:04 a.m. May 17 with driving with a suspended driver’s license, no valid registration and no insurance in the 500 block of South Cass Avenue.

• David J. Angelo, 30, of the 2700 block of Mont Clare Avenue, Chicago, was charged at 8:25 p.m. May 18 with no valid driver’s license and failure to signal in the 100 block of North Cass Avenue.

