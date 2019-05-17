Police Reports: Downers Grove, Westmont, May 21, 2019

Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Downers Grove

Deceptive practice

Two counterfeit $20 bills reportedly were used to purchase a pizza at 1:41 a.m. May 13 in the 2000 block of Prentiss Drive.

Property damage

• The cover of a fire extinguisher reportedly was damaged at 8:54 p.m. May 8 at the Downers Grove parking deck, 945 Curtiss Ave.

• A fire extinguisher was reportedly damaged between 3:30 p.m. May 12 and 6:10 a.m. May 13 at the Downers Grove parking deck, 945 Curtiss Ave. Damage is estimated at $200.

• A rain barrel, fence, shed doors and irrigation system of a gardening area reportedly were damaged between 3 p.m. May 10 and noon May 11 at Henry Puffer Elementary School, 2220 Haddow St.

Theft

• A 2007 dark blue Nissan valued at $5,000 reportedly was stolen between 9 p.m. May 6 and 6 p.m. May 9 in the 3000 block of Finley Road.

• A car window reportedly was damaged and several hand tools valued at $450 were stolen between 5 p.m. May 9 and 6:45 a.m. May 10 in the 7300 block of Northgate Way.

• A car window reportedly was damaged between 6 and 7:37 p.m. May 10 at Brick House Tavern and Tap, 1461 Butterfield Road. Damage is estimated at $350.

• A wallet containing credit cards reportedly was stolen at 12:10 p.m. May 12 at Trader Joe’s, 122 Ogden Ave.

Westmont

Battery

Ashley C. Scott, 18, of the 4300 block of Warren Avenue, Hillside, was charged at 1:06 a.m. May 19 with battery and resisting arrest in the 3500 block of Midwest Road.

Property damage

• A car windshield reportedly was damaged between May 12 and 17 in the 400 block of South Cass Avenue. The cost of the damage is $526.

Theft

• A camera and currency reportedly were stolen from an unlocked car between 2:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. May 12 in the 200 block of East 56th Street. Total loss is $180.

• Forty dollars worth of gas reportedly was unpaid for at 11:04 a.m. May 17 in the 300 block of West 63rd Street.

• A purse containing a cellphone, contacts and credit cards valued at a total cost of $1,100 reportedly was stolen between May 19 and May 20 in the 3500 block of Midwest Road.

Traffic violations

• Simone Ellis, 34, of the 100 block of West 66th Street, Westmont, was charged at 1:33 a.m. May 13 with driving with a suspended license and improper lane use in the 6300 block of South Cass Avenue.

• James Henderson, 40, of the 6700 block of Tudor Lane, Westmont, was charged at 10:23 a.m. May 15 with driving with a suspended license, speeding and a failure to appear warrant in the 1000 block of South Williams Street.

• Robert Olsen, 49, of the zero to 100 block of Congress Street, Villa Park, was charged at 6:57 a.m. May 17 with driving with a suspended driver’s license, speeding and no insurance in the 100 block of East Ogden Avenue.

• Daravan Jackson, 20, of the6700 block of Tudor Lane, Westmont, was charged at 11:04 a.m. May 17 with driving with a suspended driver’s license, no valid registration and no insurance in the 500 block of South Cass Avenue.

• David J. Angelo, 30, of the 2700 block of Mont Clare Avenue, Chicago, was charged at 8:25 p.m. May 18 with no valid driver’s license and failure to signal in the 100 block of North Cass Avenue.