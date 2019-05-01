DeKalb County Police Reports for May 2, 2019

Note to readers: Information in Police Reports is obtained from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and city police departments. Individuals listed in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

DeKalb Police Department

• Kylea N. Aska, 18, of the 200 block of Chamberlain Drive, DeKalb, was arrested Sunday, April 28, on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

• Scott J. Blair, 20, of the 400 block of South Berkley Avenue, Elmhurst, was arrested Monday, April 29, on a warrant for failure to appear in court, and charged with driving with a suspended license.

• Maruis D. Coleman, 22, of the 1000 block of Spiros Court, DeKalb, was arrested Sunday, April 28, on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

• Andrew D. Gavin, 23, of the 900 block of Ridge Drive, DeKalb, was arrested Sunday, April 28, on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

• Dante R. Perez-Arnold, 28, of the 800 block of Ridge Drive, DeKalb, was charged Monday, April 29, with aggravated driving under the influence and driving with a suspended license.

• Charles D. Williams, 22, of the 200 block of Augusta Avenue, DeKalb, was charged Saturday, April 27, with criminal trespass to land.

• Tremaine M. Eaton, 23, of the 800 block of Ridge Drive, DeKalb, was arrested Friday, April 26, on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

• James Hurms, 48, of the 200 block of Augusta Avenue, DeKalb, was charged Friday, April 26, with an Illinois Vehicle Code felony, theft, resisting a police officer and driving with a suspended license.

• Deandre D. Johnson, 27, of the 1000 block of West Lincoln Highway, DeKalb, was charged Friday, April 26, with armed violence and aggravated battery.

• Leandrew Powell, 23, of the 900 block of Ridge Drive, DeKalb, was charged Friday, April 26, with criminal trespass to land.

• Monique C. Smith, 30, of the 800 block of Russell Road, DeKalb, was arrested Friday, April 26, on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

• Dominique L. Warner, 27, of the 800 block of Ridge Drive, DeKalb, was arrested Friday, April 26, on a warrant for failure to appear in court and charged with domestic battery.

• Maria B. Waterton, 24, of the 1300 block of Sycamore Road, DeKalb, was charged Friday, April 26, with theft.

DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office

• Kristin Gillette, 20, of the 300 block of South Belmont Avenue, Elgin, was arrested Friday, April 26, on a McHenry County warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of driving without a license, and was charged with underage possession of alcohol, driving without a license, driving without insurance and driving with suspended registration.

• Nicholas Huggins, 28, of the 400 block of South East Street, Newark, was charged Sunday, April 28, with driving under the influence.

• Sara A. Kinser, 36, of the 1600 block of Vale Street, Sandwich, was charged Saturday, April 27, with obstructing a police officer.

• Brian White, 43, of the 2800 block of Country Club Lane, DeKalb, was arrested Friday, April 26, on a warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of driving under the influence.

• Tyler Scanlon, 20, was arrested Saturday, April 27, on a warrant for failure to appear in court for a speeding violation.

Sycamore Police Department

• Jonnetthe R. Boyd, 37, of DeKalb, was charged Sunday, April 21, with domestic battery and resisting a police officer.

• Maghan E. Munford, 30, of DeKalb, was charged Sunday, April 21, with driving under the influence and driving with a blood-alcohol content over 0.08%.

• Ronald M. Moore, 40, of DeKalb, was arrested Friday, March 29, on a DeKalb County warrant for failure to appear in court on a trespassing charge.

Northern Illinois University

• Romale A. Cook, 22, of the 2900 block of 140th Street, Blue Island, was arrested Friday, April 26, on a warrant for failure to appear in court.