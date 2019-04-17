Police Reports: Downers Grove, Westmont, April 29, 2019

Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Downers Grove

Burglary

Eleven iPhones valued at $4,619.89 reportedly were stolen during an armed robbery at 1:56 p.m. April 12 at Android Wireless and Repair, 6315 Woodward Ave.

Drug charge

Maricela Bernal, 20, of the 13000 block of South Jane Circle, Plainfield, was charged at 12:42 p.m. April 16 with possession of drug paraphernalia in the 6300 block of Woodward Avenue.

Property damage

A car reportedly was damaged at 7:50 p.m. April 17 in the 7300 block of Northgate Way. The total cost of damages, which include scratch marks to the vehicle, is $500.

Identity theft

An unauthorized $400 withdrawal was reportedly made from a bank account between noon March 27 and 9:36 a.m. April 17 in the 800 block of Burlington Avenue.

Theft

• A wallet reportedly was stolen from an unlocked car between 6:30 p.m. April 14 and 8:40 a.m. April 15 in the 2200 block of Prentiss Drive.

• Benita Estevez-Elena, 48, of the 300 block of West Ogden Avenue, Westmont, was charged at 2:46 p.m. April 15 with one count of retail theft at Goodwill, 110 Ogden Ave.

Vandalism

The Belmont Depot, 5000 Belmont Ave., reportedly was vandalized with gang-related graffiti at 7:59 a.m. April 16. The damages were made to a pay booth and a sign, and the cost of damages is $100.

Westmont

Disorderly conduct

Kenta King, 20, of the 500 block of Mackinaw Street, Calumet City, was charged at 4:29 p.m. April 17 with disorderly conduct after allegedly threatening another individual with a BB gun in the 800 block of Pasquinelli Drive.

Domestic battery

James Walker, 51, of the 0 to 100 block of East Chicago Avenue, Westmont, was charged at 10:19 p.m. April 19 with domestic battery in the 0 to 100 block of East Chicago Avenue.

DUI

Sarah Rasane, 32, of the 1200 block of Linden Avenue, Park Ridge, was charged at 1:37 a.m. April 16 with driving under the influence of alcohol and expired registration in the zero to 100 block of East 55th Street.

Property damage

• Washer and dryer machines reportedly were damaged overnight starting on the evening of April 15 in the zero to 100 block of Suffield Court. The unknown offender(s) were allegedly trying to gain access to the coin box, and the loss is $2,400.

• A car window reportedly was damaged between 3:30 and 5:45 p.m. April 17 in the 100 block of West 66th Street.

Theft

Pallets reportedly were stolen from a business at 10:55 p.m. April 19 in the 100 block of West 63rd Street.

Traffic violations

• John Lowe, 35, of the 5800 block of South Union Avenue, Chicago, was charged at 8:38 a.m. April 16 with driving with a revoked license, failure to signal and no insurance in the 200 block of West 55th Street.

• Kaley Chladek, 20, of the 7900 block of South 84th Avenue, Justice, was charged at 9:44 p.m. April 17 with driving with a suspended license, improper lighting and no insurance in the 100 block of East Ogden Avenue.

• Troy King, 40, of the 7500 block of South Hoyne Avenue, Chicago, was charged at 10 p.m. April 17 with driving with a suspended license and no insurance in the zero to 100 block of West Ogden Avenue.

• Marsha Richard-Little, 64, of the 300 block of South Cass Avenue, Westmont, was charged at 12:02 a.m. April 19 with driving with a suspended license, no license plate light and no insurance in the 400 block of South Cass Avenue.

• Aimee Kennedy, 47, of the 1500 block of Woodcutter Lane, Wheaton, was charged at 1:03 p.m. April 19 with driving with a suspended license and expired registration in the 400 block of South Cass Avenue.

• Tajuana Carr, 50, of the 7800 block of South Constance Avenue, Chicago, was charged at 6:50 p.m. April 21 with driving without a valid license and disobeying a traffic control signal in the zero to 100 block of East Ogden Avenue.