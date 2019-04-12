Police Reports: Downers Grove, Westmont, April 22, 2019

Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Downers Grove

Identity theft

An unauthorized loan for $80,000 was reportedly made to purchase a luxury vehicle March 30 in the 900 block of Lincoln Street.

Property damage

• A vehicle was reportedly damaged at 3 p.m. April 8 in the 4500 block of Saratoga Avenue.

• A baseball field was reportedly damaged between 5 p.m. April 5 and 6:42 a.m. April 8 at Hillcrest School, 1435 Jefferson Ave. Damage includes several tire marks. The cost of the damage is $600.

• A catalytic converter valued at $125 was reportedly damaged between 4 p.m. March 29 and noon April 2 in the 3200 block of Drew Street.

Public intoxication

• John P. Zeman, 42, of the 5100 block of Main Street, Downers Grove, was charged at 10:18 p.m. April 5 with drinking in public and issued a trespass warning at a parking deck at 945 Curtiss St.

• Alexander B. Prior, 25, of the 2400 block of Ogden Avenue, Downers Grove; Jade Swanson, 42, of the 5100 block of Main Street, Downers Grove; and Steven J. Hernandez, 38, of the 400 block of Rockhurst Road, Bolingbrook, were charged at 3:11 p.m. April 3 with drinking in public and issued trespass warnings at the Main Street Depot, 1000 Main St.

Theft

• A 2008 gray Pontiac G-8 was reportedly stolen between noon March 3 and noon April 5 in the 5900 block of Puffer Road.

• An AM/FM blue tooth radio valued at $500 was reportedly stolen between 6 p.m. April 2 and 5:23 p.m. April 3 from an unlocked vehicle in the 6600 block of Dunham Street.

• Daniel Gomez, 38, of the 1600 block of 16th Avenue, Melrose Park, was charged at 2:09 a.m. April 4 with retail theft at Home Depot, 2000 Butterfield Road. Gomez, an overnight employee at Home Depot, allegedly stole numerous items valued at $195.63, including drinks, a dish rack and a ceiling fan, between Feb. 4 and March 19.

Traffic violations

Sergio I. Fuentes, 25, of the 400 block of South Calhoun Street, Aurora, was charged at 1:38 a.m. April 9 with violation of bail bond, driving while license suspended, driving with expired license plates, possession of marijuana under 10 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 5300 block of Belmont Road.

Westmont

Domestic battery

Gaspar Aguilera-Garcia, 36, of the 100 block of West 66th Street, Westmont, was charged at 5:05 p.m. April 14 with domestic battery in the 100 block of West 66th Street.

DUI

• Luis Aguado-Morales, 28, of the 2800 block of South Karlov Avenue, Chicago, was charged at 1:18 a.m. April 10 with driving under the influence of alcohol, speeding, improper lane use, open alcohol and no insurance in the 800 block of East Ogden Avenue.

• Alexandra Thomas, 41, of the 900 block of Wade Street, Highland Park, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, marijuana possession, improper lane use, speeding, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle and no insurance in the 300 block of East 55th Street.

Possession of controlled substance

Kevin Macbride, 28, of the 300 block of East 55th Street, Westmont, was charged at 2:13 p.m. April 13 with the unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possession with intent to deliver in the 300 block of East 55th Street.

Property damage

A garage door was reportedly damaged between April 5 and April 10 in the 1300 block of Williamsport Drive. No items were reported missing or stolen, and no entry was gained.

Traffic violations

Milton Parker, 58, of the 200 block of 55th Street, Downers Grove, was charged at 7 p.m. April 12 with driving with a suspended license and speeding in the zero to 100 block of West 55th Street. Parker also was charged with a failure to appear warrant from the Will County Sheriff’s Office.