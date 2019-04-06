Berwyn police charge man in connection with fatal shooting at Airbnb

BERWYN - A Chicago man was arrested April 5 in connection with a March 24 homicide outside a Berwyn Airbnb, according to a Berwyn Police Department news release.

Berwyn Police and United States Marshals Great Lakes Regional Task Force arrested Marshawn M. Pringle Jr. at 9:28 a.m. after positively identifying him as the man who murdered Michael Rivers, 27, of Chicago, “by means of multiple gunshot wounds,” according to the release.

Pringle was charged with one count of first degree murder and will appear at an April 6 bond hearing.

Rivers was fatally shot at about 2:30 a.m. March 24 at a house party at an Airbnb property in the 6200 block of Roosevelt Road, officials said.

Police responded to the shooting and saw multiple people leaving the area.

Rivers was taken to Loyola University Medical Center, where he died.