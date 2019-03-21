Battery charges for Downers Grove man who pushed officers during disturbance: police

DOWNERS GROVE – A 60-year-old Downers Grove man faces serious charges after he reportedly pushed two police officers and attempted to strike a third officer during a recent domestic disturbance investigation, according to a Downers Grove police report.

Michael D. Schneider, of the 400 block of Gierz Street, was charged with two counts of battery and one count of aggravated assault, according to the report.

Downers Grove police on March 16 responded to a domestic disturbance at Schneider’s house. As police spoke with Schneider, he “became belligerent” and yelled, “This is my house, get the [expletive] out!”

Schneider pushed one officer and got into a second officer’s face in “an aggressive manner” before shoving him, the release stated. A third officer finally approached Schneider and tried to calm him down, but Schneider “made a fist” with his hand and attempted to punch him in the face.

Schneider was released on bond and is to appear in court on April 24.