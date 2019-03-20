Police Reports: Downers Grove and Westmont, April 1, 2019

Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Downers Grove

Battery

Michael D. Schneider, 60, of the 400 block of Gierz Street, was charged at 8:11 a.m. March 16 with two counts of battery and one count of aggravated assault in the 400 block of Gierz Street.

Identity theft

• An unauthorized charge totaling $299.71 made to a cellphone account was reported at 3:51 p.m. March 12 in the 4700 block of Cornell Avenue.

• An unauthorized loan totaling $10,000 made to a bank account was reported at 3:36 p.m. March 14 in the 800 block of Jay Drive.

• Two unauthorized charges totaling $334.97 made to a credit card were reported at 3:16 p.m. March 14 in the 700 block of Ridgeview Street.

• A fraudulent cellphone account was reported at 12:46 p.m. March 16 in the 4200 block of Earlston Road.

Property damage

• The windshield and a door of a car were reportedly damaged at 8:20 a.m. March 9 in the 7300 block of Baybury Road.

• A window was reportedly damaged at 10:42 p.m. March 10 at Pepperidge Farms, 230 Second Street. The total cost of the damage is $2,000.

• Anthony B. Holings, 28, of the 500 block of Commanche Lane, Carol Stream, was charged at 11:25 p.m. March 12 with criminal damage to property in the 2000 block of Prentiss Avenue.

Theft

• A 2014 red Cadillac valued at $20,000 was reported stolen at 12:42 p.m. March 17 in the 3900 block of Glendenning Road.

• Five mayoral campaign signs were reported stolen at 1:49 p.m. March 17 in the 5600 block of Dunham Road.

• Several items, including a laptop, coin purse and miscellaneous credit cards, were reported stolen between 10 p.m. March 14 and 7 a.m. March 15 from two cars in the 4000 block of Elm Street.

Westmont

Theft

A car reportedly was stolen at 2:55 a.m. March 19 in the 7300 block of Winthrop Way.

Burglary

An armed robbery was reported at 9:18 p.m. March 12 at a business in the 6600 block of Cass Avenue. According to the report, two people walked into the business with what appeared to be a handgun and took money. The total loss is $1,500.

Domestic battery

Timothy Burns, 53, of the zero to 100 block of West Burlington Avenue, Westmont, was charged at 11:13 p.m. March 12 with domestic battery in the zero to 100 block of West Burlington Avenue.

DUI

• John Erik Mangubat Hrabski, 25, of the 13000 block of Moorefield Court, Lemont, was charged at 1:30 a.m. March 12 with driving under the influence of alcohol and disobeying a traffic control signal in the zero to 100 block of East Quincy Street.

• Pamela Smith, 54, of the 600 block of Champlaine Court, Westmont, was charged at 10:04 a.m. March 13 with driving under the influence of alcohol in the 200 block of North Grant Street.

• Paul Brillisour, 56, of the 2200 block of Wharf Drive, Woodridge, was charged at 3:35 p.m. March 13 with aggravated driving under the influence and driving on a revoked license in the 500 block of North Cass Avenue. Brillisour also was charged with failure to appear warrants for battery and driving with a revoked license.

• Rade Mijailovic, 46, of the 5500 block of South Madison Street, Hinsdale, was charged at 6:06 p.m. March 18 with driving under the influence of alcohol and no insurance in the 6200 block of Cass Avenue.

• Matthew A. Zec, 50, of the 8400 block of Captons Lane, Darien, was charged at 12:45 a.m. March 23 with driving under the influence of alcohol and speeding in the 100 block of South Cass Avenue.

Property damage

• A self-service kiosk was reportedly damaged between March 6 and March 9 in the zero to 100 block of West 63rd Street.

• A property reportedly was defaced between 8 p.m. and midnight March 10 in the 200 block of West Ogden Avenue.

Marijuana possession

• Anthony Floyd, 29, of the 1700 block of West 400 North, Salt Lake City, Utah, was charged at 9:39 p.m. March 12 with resisting arrest and unlawful possession of marijuana in the 6700 block of Cedar Lane.

• Galo Macias, 20, of the zero to 100 block of South Stratford Place, Darien, was charged at 8:54 p.m. March 17 with unlawful possession of marijuana in the 300 block of West Burlington Avenue.

Drug charge

Jacob Steichman, 25, of the 300 block of Otis Avenue, Downers Grove, was charged at 9:55 p.m. March 16 with possession of a controlled substance, a warrant from the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office and speeding in the 200 block of West Ogden Avenue.

Theft

• A power tool valued at $800 was reportedly stolen between 10 a.m. and 4:45 p.m. March 17 in the 100 block of West Naperville Road.

• A purse valued at $400 was reportedly stolen at 4:22 p.m. March 17 in the 100 block of West 63rd Street.

Traffic violations

• Beneto Abad Ramirez-Estevez, 47, of the 100 block of Surrey Drive, Glen Ellyn, was charged at 12:03 a.m. March 12 with driving on a suspended license and no license plate light in the 3800 block of Cass Avenue.

• Vincent Watkins, 27, of the zero to 100 block of West Oakley Drive, Westmont, was charged at 2:17 p.m. March 13 with driving on a suspended license in the 6400 block of Cass Avenue.

• Viktorija Laukaityte, 29, of the 1100 block of Florence Avenue, Westmont, was charged at 8:48 p.m. March 13 with driving without a valid license and operating a vehicle while using an electronic communication device in the 700 block of West 63rd Street.

• Joseph Flores, 24, of the zero to 100 block of Paddock Street, Montgomery, was charged at 10:15 p.m. March 17 with driving with a suspended license and expired registration in the 400 block of West Ogden Avenue.

• Oscar Jimenez-Zamora, 29, of the 6700 block of Tudor Lane, Westmont, was charged at 3:17 p.m. March 18 with driving with a suspended license and obstructed view in the 200 block of West 63rd Street.

• Martin Ibarra, 30, of the 4500 block of South Hermitage Avenue, Chicago, was charged at 2:10 a.m. March 19 with driving on a suspended license and improper lighting in the 200 block of East 63rd Street.

• Frederick Martinek, 58, of the 100 block of West 55th Street, Westmont, was charged at 2:48 p.m. March 19 with driving with a suspended license, expired registration and no insurance in the 0 to 100 block of West 59th Street.

• Deadra Anderson, 31, of the zero to 100 block of West Honeysuckle Rose Lane, Willowbrook, was charged at 6:25 a.m. March 21 with driving on a suspended license in the zero to 100 block of West 63rd Street.

• Hanna Oh, 25, of the zero to 100 block of Honey Locust Lane, St. Charles, Missouri, was charged at 8:20 a.m. March 23 with driving with a suspended license and expired registration in the zero to 100 block of North Cass Avenue.