DeKalb County police reports for March 13, 2019

Note to readers: Information in Police Reports is obtained from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and city police departments. Individuals listed in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.
• Patrick A. Collier, 21, of the 900 block of Ridge Drive, DeKalb, was charged Thursday, March 7, with obstructing justice, resisting a police officer and possession of marijuana.
• Monica F. Grayson, 35, of the 1100 block of Rushmoore Drive, DeKalb, was charged Friday, March 8, with domestic battery.
• Matthew R. Jackson, 23, of the 1100 block of Legion Drive, Yorkville, was charged Friday, March 8, with driving under the influence of drugs and possession of marijuana.
• Steven L. Pritchard, 43, of the 1000 block of Fleur Road, Dixon, was charged Wednesday, March 6, with being in contempt of court.
• Cheramie L. Ricke, 38, of the 900 block of Ridge Drive, DeKalb, was charged Thursday, March 7, with criminal damage to property.
• Mishari A. Rowell, 18, of the 900 block of Oak Street, DeKalb, was charged Thursday, March 7, with domestic battery and violating bail bond.
• Asia S. Skinner, 20, of the 800 block of Kimberly Drive, DeKalb, was charged Friday, March 8, with domestic battery.
• Jesus Villagomez, 23, of the 600 block of Bush Street, DeKalb, was arrested Friday, March 8, on a warrant for failing to appear in court.
• Titus S. Washington, 23, of the 1600 block of North Long Street, Chicago, was charged Thursday, March 7, with criminal trespass to land.
• Michael W. Willard, 28, of the 600 block of South Fourth Street, DeKalb, was arrested Wednesday, March 6, on a warrant for failing to appear in court.