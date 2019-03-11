August 22, 2024
DeKalb County police reports for March 13, 2019

By Shaw Local News Network
Emergency lights

Emergency lights (Shaw Local News Network)

Note to readers: Information in Police Reports is obtained from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and city police departments. Individuals listed in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

DeKalb Police Department

• Patrick A. Collier, 21, of the 900 block of Ridge Drive, DeKalb, was charged Thursday, March 7, with obstructing justice, resisting a police officer and possession of marijuana.

• Monica F. Grayson, 35, of the 1100 block of Rushmoore Drive, DeKalb, was charged Friday, March 8, with domestic battery.

• Matthew R. Jackson, 23, of the 1100 block of Legion Drive, Yorkville, was charged Friday, March 8, with driving under the influence of drugs and possession of marijuana.

• Steven L. Pritchard, 43, of the 1000 block of Fleur Road, Dixon, was charged Wednesday, March 6, with being in contempt of court.

• Cheramie L. Ricke, 38, of the 900 block of Ridge Drive, DeKalb, was charged Thursday, March 7, with criminal damage to property.

• Mishari A. Rowell, 18, of the 900 block of Oak Street, DeKalb, was charged Thursday, March 7, with domestic battery and violating bail bond.

• Asia S. Skinner, 20, of the 800 block of Kimberly Drive, DeKalb, was charged Friday, March 8, with domestic battery.

• Jesus Villagomez, 23, of the 600 block of Bush Street, DeKalb, was arrested Friday, March 8, on a warrant for failing to appear in court.

• Titus S. Washington, 23, of the 1600 block of North Long Street, Chicago, was charged Thursday, March 7, with criminal trespass to land.

• Michael W. Willard, 28, of the 600 block of South Fourth Street, DeKalb, was arrested Wednesday, March 6, on a warrant for failing to appear in court.

