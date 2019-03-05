Elmhurst Police Reports: March 6, 2019

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Elmhurst Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Battery

Jawan C. Gaines, 21, of the 700 block of West Vermont Street, Villa Park, was charged at 9:48 p.m. Feb. 28 with domestic battery and assault in the 200 block of West First Street.

Burglary

• A black Eddie Bauer computer bag containing piano-tuning tools reportedly was stolen between 8 p.m. Feb. 23 and 9:15 a.m. Feb. 26 from a car in the 300 block of Ridge Avenue.

• An insurance card reportedly was stolen between 10 p.m. Feb. 23 and 3 p.m. Feb. 24 from the glove compartment of an unlocked car in the 400 block of South Prairie Avenue.

• Tools reportedly were stolen between 9 p.m. Feb. 27 and 6:30 a.m. Feb. 28 from a locked work truck at 410 W. Lake St.

Concealed weapon possession

Juan M. Oronia, 21, of the zero to 100 block of East Drummond Avenue, Glendale Heights, was charged at 7:44 p.m. Feb. 26 with carrying a concealed weapon, unlawful possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and tinted windows at York and Vallette streets.

Drug arrest

• Freddie Harding, 25, of the 1100 block of Broadway Avenue, North Chicago, was charged at 6:42 p.m. Feb. 25 with unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver and obstructed view – tinted side windows at Route 83 and St. Charles Road.

• Samuel Pulli, 23, of the 600 block of Fairfield Avenue, Elmhurst, was arrested at 5:25 p.m. Feb. 26 on a warrant out of the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license suspended, failure to signal when required and tinted windows at Route 83 and North Avenue.

• James Militello, 22, of the 100 block of Glenview Avenue, Elmhurst, was charged at 3:56 p.m. March 2 with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and improper passing on the shoulder at Route 83 and St. Charles Road.

Criminal defacement

Justin B. Kim, 22, of the zero to 100 block of Clifton Court, South Elgin, was charged at 10:26 p.m. Feb. 27 with criminal defacement at 135 N. Addison Ave.

DUI

• Javier Zurita, 25, of the 9700 block of Dickens Avenue, Melrose Park, was arrested at 8:04 p.m. Feb. 25 on a warrant out of the Cook County Sheriff’s Office and charged with aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, driving while license revoked, no insurance, improper lane use, failure to signal and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 600 block of West North Avenue.

• Daniel W. Soto, 30, of the zero to 100 block of West Geneva Street, West Chicago, was charged at 2:38 a.m. Feb. 26 with driving under the influence of alcohol, speeding and operating with no insurance at North and Melrose avenues.

• John T. Kobylarz, 32, of the 7300 block of Ogden Avenue, Lyons, was charged at 11:57 p.m. Feb. 28 with driving while under the influence of alcohol, improper lane use, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle and muffler violation at Route 83 and Elizabeth Street.

• Rosario Tello Garcia, 23, of the 100 block of Bridget Court, Bensenville, was charged at 12:36 a.m. March 2 with driving under the influence of alcohol and unsafe equipment at York Street and Fremont Avenue.

Theft

• About $600 worth of sweat pants reportedly were stolen between 10:12 and 10:15 p.m. Feb. 23 at Kohl’s, 303 S. Route 83.

• Josephine Kapp, 18, of the 300 block of East Sunset Avenue, Lombard, was charged at 4:56 p.m. Feb. 25 with retail theft at Kohl’s, 303 S. Route 83.

• Two vape testers reportedly were stolen between 11:45 a.m. and 12:09 p.m. Feb. 28 at IVape Bar, 261 N. York St.

• Laura Batiz, 19, of the 9600 block of Collins Street, Joliet, was charged at 7:29 p.m. March 3 with retail theft at Kohl’s, 303 S. Route 83.