DeKalb County Police Reports for March 4, 2019

Note to readers: Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals listed in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

DeKalb County

• Uriel Gomez-Martinez, 31, of the 1800 block of Mulberry Lane, Sycamore, was charged Tuesday, Feb. 26, with driving under the influence, driving with a blood-alcohol content more than 0.08 percent and endangering the life of a child.

• Jonathan A. Carrillo, 22, of the 1200 block of First Street, Rochelle, was charged Friday, March 1, with violating an order of protection.

• Antonio Martinez-Perez, 23, of the 4000 block of Bluff Drive, Belvidere, was charged Saturday, March 2, with driving under the influence of alcohol, DUI with a blood-alcohol content more than 0.08 percent, improper lane use and operating an uninsured vehicle.

DeKalb Police Department

• Martin Chavez, 37, of the 800 block of North Seventh Street, DeKalb, was charged Monday, Feb. 25, with criminal trespass to a residence.

• Khamari Tyjuan Craig, 19, of the 3300 block of Resource Parkway, DeKalb, was charged Sunday, Feb. 24, with retail theft.

• Mikal L. Hill, 23, of the 800 block of Regent Drive, DeKalb, was arrested Sunday, Feb. 24, on a warrant for failing to appear in court.

• Miguel A Lopez-Espinoza, 25, of the 500 block of South 11th Street, DeKalb, was charged Sunday, Feb. 24, with driving under the influence.

• Garrett R. Rowely, 20, of the 200 block of Augusta Avenue, DeKalb, was charged Tuesday, Feb. 26, with domestic battery.

• Skylar E. Shields, 22, of the 100 block of South Fourth Street, Malta, was arrested Monday, Feb. 25, on a warrant for failing to appear in court.

• Israel Zarate-Hernandez, 27, of the 500 block of South Seventh Street, DeKalb, was charged Monday, Feb. 25, with forgery, domestic battery, aggravated battery to a handicapped or pregnant person, and arrested on a warrant for failing to appear in court.

• Dakota Gum, 18, of the 14000 block of McGirr Road, Hinckley, was charged Thursday, Feb. 28, with driving under the influence, having a blood-alcohol content more than 0.08 percent, improper lane use, illegal transportation of alcohol and driving without a license.

• Noah Johnsen, 19, of the 100 block of May Street, Hinckley, was charged Thursday, Feb. 28, with possession of alcohol by a minor.

• Elmer A. Cameron, 49, of the 100 block of Eisenhower Street, Oswego, was charged Thursday, Feb. 28, with driving under the influence, driving without insurance or registration and stopping without being at an intersection.

• James M. Johnsen, 42, of the 800 block of Houghton Street, Rockford, was arrested Thursday, Feb. 28, on an Ogle County warrant for failing to appear in court for speeding.