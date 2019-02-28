Police Reports: Downers Grove, Westmont, March 6, 2019

Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Downers Grove

Theft

• Two passenger windows of a car were broken and several items including clothes, personal care products, a laptop and an art bag with miscellaneous art supplies were reportedly stolen at 1:20 p.m. Feb. 21 at Olive Garden, 1211 Butterfield Road. Damage to the windows was estimated at $1,000.

• A gift card and loose change were reportedly stolen at 7:01 a.m. Feb. 22 from two cars in the 2200 block of Tamarack Drive.

• Sunglasses, an iPod and a lug nut key were reportedly stolen between 10 p.m. Feb. 21 and 6 a.m. Feb. 22 from two cars in the 1500 block of Maple Avenue.

• Gladys M. Coronado-Bates, 59, of the 700 block of 73rd Street, Downers Grove, was charged at 5:03 p.m. March 1 with retail theft at TJ Maxx and HomeGoods, 7349 Lemont Road.

Identity theft

Two unauthorized transactions made to a credit card totaling $2,800 were reported at noon Feb. 22 in the 900 block of Clyde Avenue.

Traffic violations

Thomas G. Morel, 33, of the 400 block of Blackhawk Drive, Westmont, was charged at 7:50 a.m. Feb. 22 with reckless driving in the 2600 block of Warrenville Road.